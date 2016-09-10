LHP Steven Matz (shoulder) is scheduled to throw off a mound Saturday.

LHP Steven Matz, on the disabled list since Aug. 23 because of tightness in his left shoulder, is scheduled to throw off a mound Saturday in Port St. Lucie, Fla. for the first time since being sidelined. Matz was 9-8 with a 3.40 ERA in 22 starts before going on the DL and had 129 strikeouts to 31 walks in 132 1/3 innings.

1B Lucas Duda (back) will take batting practice against live pitching Saturday.

1B Lucas Duda, on the disabled list since May with a stress fracture in his lower back, is scheduled to take batting practice against live pitching for the first time on Saturday in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Duda hit .238 with seven homers and 19 RBIs in 38 games before going on the disabled list.

RHP Jacob deGrom threw on flat ground before Friday's game for the first time since his forearm inflammation caused the Mets to shut him down.

RHP Jacob deGrom threw off flat ground on Friday in Atlanta for the first time since his forearm inflammation surfaced and he was shut down by the Mets. He is 7-8 with a 3.04 ERA in 24 starts, with 143 strikeouts to 36 walks in 148 innings.

RHP Bartolo Colon, who is 4-1 with a 2.25 ERA in his past seven starts, faces the Braves on Saturday has he tries to continue his role as a savior for the Mets' injury-riddled rotation. The 43-year-old is 13-7 with a 3.22 ERA and his 231 career win is third among Latin American born pitchers. Colon tossed eight scoreless innings in a victory over the Braves in New York on May 2 and is 9-3 with a 2.35 ERA in 13 career starts against Atlanta.

RF Curtis Granderson homered in a career-best fourth straight game, connecting for a two-run shot in the sixth inning Friday against the Braves. It was his 26th homer of the season and he finished 2-for-2 with a pair of walks and three RBIs. Granderson is hitting .367 (11-for-30) with five homers and 13 RBIs over his past 10 games, driving in runs in five straight contests.

2B Neil Walker, out for the season, underwent surgery Thursday in New York on the herniated disk in his lower back.

2B Neil Walker underwent surgery Thursday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York to address a herniated disk in his lower back that caused numbness in a toe. The procedure was referred to as lumbar microdiscectomy. Walker, who becomes a free agent after the season, hit .282 with 23 homers and 55 RBIs in 113 games for the Mets.