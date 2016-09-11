RHP Seth Lugo faces the Braves on Sunday with a week of rest after a victory against Washington is which he allowing just one run while giving up six hits, walking none and striking out four in seven innings last Sunday despite a blister issue. The rookie is 3-1 with a 2.19 ERA and 1.01 WHIP in four starts since joining the Mets rotation and 3-2 with 2.38 ERA in 13 games overall.

LHP Steven Matz (shoulder) threw off the mound for the first time Saturday since being shut down by the Mets. Manager Terry Collins hopes he can return this month.

INF Wilmer Flores suffered a neck contusion and had to leave Saturday's game against the Braves after being thrown out at the plate by Nick Markakis trying to score in the eighth inning on a pitch single to right field by T.J. Rivera. Flores crashed into catcher A.J. Pierzynski head first just as the throw was arriving.

LF Yoenis Cespedes hit his 29th homer of the season and fourth in September on Saturday against the Braves. Since returning from the disabled list on Aug. 19, he is batting .311 (23-for-74) with seven homers and 14 RBIs.

CF Juan Lagares, rehabbing from surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb, has been cleared to swing a bat, but his value to the Mets down the stretch isn't likely to be at the plate. "If we can get this guy physically ready to help us defensively, that's a pretty nice weapon off the bench," manager Terry Collins said. "We all talk about having that pinch runner and stuff. How about having a Gold Glove center fielder that you can run out there in the last couple of innings? That's pretty nice to have."

RHP Rafael Montero will remain in the Mets' rotation and face the Nationals on Monday in Washington. He has walked 10 in 9 1/3 innings over two starts, but has only allowed a combined three runs and five hits.

RHP Jacob deGrom threw 10 pitches in a casual session on Saturday during his first time on the mound since he was shut down by the Mets with forearm inflammation. "The main thing is to see how it reacts tomorrow," he said. "It's calmed down a lot." DeGrom, who last pitched Sept. 1, is 7-8 with a 3.04 ERA in 24 starts with 143 strikeouts to 36 walks in 148 innings.