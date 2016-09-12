RHP Seth Lugo (4-2) won his fourth straight start. Lugo avoided major difficulty in the fourth inning when he got out of a bases-loaded mess with only one run scoring. He pitched seven innings and allowed two runs on six hits, one walk and five strikeouts in his first career appearance against Atlanta. Lugo also had a sacrifice fly for his first career RBI.

LF Yoenis Cespedes hit his 30th homer, a grand slam, and drove in five runs Sunday at Atlanta. It was his fourth career slam and second this season. It is the second straight 30-home run season for Cespedes, who combined for 35 a year when splitting the season with the Tigers and Mets. Since he returned from the disabled list on Aug. 19, Cespedes is batting .308 with eight homers and 19 RBIs.

RHP Rafael Montero (0-0, 4.63) will be looking for his first career win against the Nationals when he starts Monday. It will be his third appearance against Washington, his second start. In his last appearance on April 8, 2015, he pitched two scoreless innings. In his most recent start, Montero allowed three runs in 4 1/3 innings and received no decision.

1B James Loney had a double and a home run, his seventh, on Sunday. It was his first home run since July 29. It gives him six RBIs in 33 games since Aug. 1.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera tripled in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. Cabrera had three hits and scored three runs Sunday.