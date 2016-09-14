LHP Steven Matz (shoulder), who has not pitched since Aug. 14, was supposed to throw Tuesday in Florida but rain postponed that until Wednesday, according to manager Terry Collins. Matz and RHP Jacob deGrom (forearm inflammation), who has not pitched since Sept. 1, could figure into the spot in the starting rotation after RHP Rafael Montero gave up six runs in less than two innings Monday, Collins said.

RHP Noah Syndergaard will start on Tuesday against the Nationals in Washington. Syndergaard gave up four walks and six hits in five scoreless innings in his last start, against the Cincinnati Reds. He has given up three runs in his past 27 innings.

INF Wilmer Flores (neck contusion) got some treatment before the Monday game in Washington. "He tried to hit today," manager Terry Collins said. "He's a little sore." Flores was not used off the bench in the game.

OF Juan Lagares (sprained left thumb) could be helpful down the stretch, manager Terry Collins said Monday. He has not played since July 28, but the Mets hopeful he can return soon.

RHP Rafael Montero made his third major league start of the year Monday, and it will be the last for the foreseeable future. He gave up six runs in 1 2/3 innings, after which manager Terry Collins declared that Montero would not be part of the rotation moving forward. Montero walked two batters with the bases loaded in the first inning to force as he threw 37 pitches in the frame. He then gave up a homer to opposing pitcher Mat Latos and a three-run shot to Anthony Rendon in the second. "It is frustrating because he has good stuff," Collins said.

RHP Jacob deGrom (forearm inflammation) threw a bullpen session of 35 pitches Monday. "He stepped it up a little bit," manager Terry Collins said. He is 7-8 with a 3.04 ERA in 24 starts this year and last pitched on Sept. 1. The Mets hope he can pitch for them very soon.