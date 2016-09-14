2B T.J. Rivera had three hits and three RBIs, including a solo homer in the 10th to beat the Nationals 4-3 on Tuesday. It was the first homer of his career in his 17th game at the big league level. He made his big league debut Aug. 10.

RHP Robert Gsellman will start on Wednesday in Washington. He began the season with Double-A Binghamton of the Eastern League. The California native got this first win against the Nationals at home Sept. 3 as he went six innings and gave up one run on six hits.

LHP Steven Matz, out since Aug. 15 because of tightness in his left shoulder, was supposed to throw in Florida on Tuesday but was rained out, according to manager Terry Collins. He plans to throw Wednesday. Matz is 9-8 with a 3.40 ERA in 22 starts this season.

RHP Noah Syndergaard gave up one run while striking out 10 in seven innings Tuesday. He did not figure in the decision at Washington. He has 205 strikeouts this year and has pitched very well in his past six starts.

INF Wilmer Flores (neck contusion) planned to take batting practice again Tuesday and get treatment, according to manager Terry Collins, though he didn't play in the game. He is hitting .267 in 307 at-bats this season.

RHP Jacob deGrom (forearm inflammation) could figure into the rotation spot that will be vacated by RHP Rafael Montero, who gave up six runs before he was pulled in the second inning Monday, manager Terry Collins said Tuesday. DeGrom, who hasn't pitched since Sept. 1, is 7-8 with a 3.04 ERA in 24 starts this season.