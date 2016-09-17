RHP Seth Lugo will look to continue his remarkable emergence Saturday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the middle game of a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins at Citi Field. Lugo won his fourth straight start in his most recent appearance last Sunday, when he gave up two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five over seven innings as the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves, 10-3. He has a 1.80 ERA during his winning streak and is 4-1 with a 2.27 ERA in five starts overall dating back to Aug. 19, a stretch in which the Mets have gone 18-8 to take over the lead in the race for the National League's second wild card. Lugo has never faced the Twins.

IF Wilmer Flores (left wrist) received a cortisone shot Friday to address inflammation stemming from his home plate collision with Braves C A.J. Pierzynski last Saturday night. Flores, who also jarred his neck while trying to score from third on a fly ball, has not played since, though he is expected to be available by early next week. He is batting .267 with 16 homers and 49 RBIs in 103 games this season.

CF Juan Lagares was activated from the 15-day disabled list Friday, when he did not play in the Mets' 3-0 win over the Twins. He is expected to serve as a defensive replacement and pinch-runner down the stretch as the Mets pursue a wild card berth. Lagares was placed on the disabled list July 29 due to torn ligaments in his left thumb and underwent surgery two days later. The disabled list stint was the second of the season for Lagares, who originally hurt the thumb while making a diving catch on June 4. He was eventually placed on the disabled list June 16 and returned July 2, though he hit just .160 in his next 50 at-bats before going back on the disabled list. Lagares is batting .243 with three homers, eight RBIs and four stolen bases in 70 games this season.

RHP Jacob deGrom (right forearm) will return to the Mets' rotation on Sunday when he starts the series finale against the Twins. It will be the first appearance since Sept. 1 for deGrom, who gave up 16 runs over 14 1/3 innings in his three most recent starts before admitting he was feeling soreness and undergoing an MRI. Manager Terry Collins said deGrom would be on a pitch count of about 75. DeGrom is 7-8 with a 3.04 ERA in 24 starts this season.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera (leg cramp) left after the eighth inning Friday night, when the Mets beat the Twins, 3-0. Manager Terry Collins said Cabrera, who has battled a strained left patellar tendon most of the season and missed almost three weeks in August due to the ailment began stiffening up in the dugout and that he was lifted as a precautionary move. He is expected to play Saturdaynight, Cabrera went 1-for-2 with a solo homer and two walks?Friday?and is batting .277 with 20 homers and 49 RBIs in 126 games.