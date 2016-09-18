RHP Gabriel Ynoa will make his first major league start Sunday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the finale of a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins at Citi Field. Ynoa will pitch in place of RHP Jacob deGrom, who was scratched from his scheduled start due to an ulnar nerve injury that will likely end his season. It will likely be a short start for Ynoa, who hasn't pitched more than two innings since he made his last start for Triple-A Las Vegas on Aug. 27. Ynoa has 15.19 ERA in six relief appearances for the Mets but went 12-5 with a 3.97 ERA -- the third-best mark in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League -- in 25 starts at Las Vegas. Ynoa has never faced the Twins.

1B Lucas Duda was activated from the 60-day disabled list on Saturday, when he did not play in the Mets' 3-2, 12-inning win over the Twins. Duda, who has not played since May 20 due to a lower back stress fracture, will initially be limited to pinch-hitting duties because he has not played in a game setting of any type since he went on the disabled list. The return of Duda comes as a pleasant surprise for the Mets, who believed he was out for the year when he was shut down for a month in early August. Duda is batting .231 with seven homers and 19 RBIs in 39 games this season.

RHP Jacob deGrom's season is likely over due to an ulnar nerve injury in his right elbow. DeGrom, who hasn't pitched since Sept. 1 due to what the Mets said was a sore right forearm, was expected to return to the rotation Sunday after several successful bullpen sessions. But deGrom felt pain in the elbow, as well as numbness in his ring and pinky fingers, while throwing a ball back as he shagged flies Friday afternoon. He said he felt similar symptoms over his last five or six starts. General manager Sandy Alderson said the injury is a common byproduct of Tommy John surgery, which deGrom underwent in 2010. Alderson did not officially rule deGrom out for the season, but given that the injury requires surgery -- which comes with a three-month recovery -- and that the pain can return with no warning, it is unlikely deGrom pitches again before 2017. DeGrom is 7-8 with a 3.04 ERA in 24 starts this year, though he's given up 16 runs over 14 1/3 innings in his last three starts.

LHP Jonathon Niese (left knee) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Saturday. The transaction, which made room for 1B Lucas Duda on the 40-man roster, ends the season for Niese, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24, while also likely ending his second stint with the Mets as well. Niese, who was drafted by the Mets in 2005 and played for the team from 2008 through 2015 before being traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates last December, was re-acquired from the Pirates on Aug. 1 but was 0-1 with an 11.45 ERA in six games (two starts) before going on the disabled list with a knee injury that had nagged him for weeks. He finishes the season 8-7 with a 5.50 ERA in 29 games (20 starts) between the Pirates and Mets.