RHP Gabriel Ynoa's first major league start lasted 4 2/3 innings when he allowed one run and four hits. Ynoa was lifted after Minnesota 2B Brian Dozier singled, and he walked off the mound to a nice hand from the crowd. Ynoa struck out eight, tying his season high set for Triple-A Las Vegas at Reno on June 23. His most strikeouts in any game as a professional were 11 for Class A St. Lucie on June 6, 2013. Ynoa became the fourth Mets pitcher to get at least eight strikeouts in his first career start. The others were Matt Harvey (11 strikeouts, July 26, 2012), Collin McHugh (nine strikeouts on Aug. 23, 2012) and Charlie Williams (nine strikeouts on June 11, 1971).

OF Tim Tebow arrived at the Mets camp in Port St. Lucie, Fla., on Monday morning to begin his baseball career. The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback, signed a minor league deal with the Mets earlier this month and now joins 57 other aspiring players for the team's three-week instructional league.

1B Lucas Duda returned to the Mets' lineup on Sunday, a day after being activated from the disabled list, and he went 0-for-2. Duda started for the first time since May 20, and his two at-bats against RHP Kyle Gibson consisted of a groundout and a strikeout. Duda was lifted for a pinch hitter in the sixth when the Twins replaced Gibson with LHP Buddy Boshers.

INF Wilmer Flores missed his seventh straight game with a right wrist injury. Manager Terry Collins was hoping Sunday was the day Flores would be available, but Flores was unable to grip a bat.

LF Yoenis Cespedes exited the Sunday game with dizziness and nausea in the sixth inning. Manager Terry Collins said Cespedes began feeling sick in the tunnel behind the dugout in the fifth inning. Collins added that he doesn't expect Cespedes to be out of the lineup Monday against Atlanta.

2B Neil Walker spoke to the media Sunday about his back surgery and his impending free agency. Walker had the surgery earlier this month to repair a herniated back disk, which he also had earlier in his career though he didn't need surgery then. Walker said the past three days felt better. Walker batted .282 with 23 home runs in 55 RBIs in his first season with the Mets. He is a free agent after the year and said a few times he wants to stay in New York but also wants to see what other teams might offer. "This is a great fit," Walker said. "I've enjoyed my time here."