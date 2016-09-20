RHP Robert Gsellman will look to continue his surprisingly steady work as a member of the Mets' rotation on Tuesday night, when he takes the mound in the middle game of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Gsellman didn't factor into the decision in his most recent start last Wednesday, when he gave up five hits and one walk while striking out four over 5 2/3 scoreless innings in the Mets' 1-0 loss to the Washington Nationals. Gsellman, who moved into the rotation in place of injured LHP Jonathon Niese on Aug. 28, is 1-1 with a 3.57 ERA in his first four major league starts. He has pitched into the sixth inning three times. In his lone career appearance against the Braves on Sept. 9, Gsellman didn't factor into the decision after allowing four runs over five innings in the Mets' 6-4 victory.

LHP Steven Matz (left shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen. He will likely throw in New York so Mets pitching coach Dan Warthen can observe him. Matz has already been shut down once in his return from the injury that put him on the disabled list on Aug. 23, retroactive to Aug. 15. The session will help determine if the next step for Matz is a return to the rotation as early as Friday. Rookie RHP Gabriel Ynoa is currently occupying Matz's rotation spot. Collins said if Matz does make it back to the Mets, he would likely be limited to 40-50 pitches in his first start, which means he would have to return soon to have a chance at pitching for the Mets if they advance to the National League Division Series. Matz is 9-8 with a 3.40 ERA in 22 games this season.

LF Yoenis Cespedes returned to the lineup on Monday after leaving Sunday's game after six innings because of nausea and dizziness.

LF Yoenis Cespedes (illness) returned to the lineup Monday, when he went 0-for-4 in the Mets' 7-3 loss to the Braves. Cespedes left Sunday's 3-2 win over the Twins after six innings due to nausea and dizziness. Despite battling a sore right quad that has nagged him for months, Cespedes has started the Mets' last 12 games. He is batting .287 with 30 homers and 81 RBIs in 121 games this season.

RF Jay Bruce did not start for a second straight game Monday, when he flew out as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning of the Mets' 7-3 loss to the Braves. Manager Terry Collins said he was hopeful not starting on consecutive days would serve as a mental health break for Bruce, who is batting .180 with four homers and 11 RBIs in 39 games since the Mets acquired him from the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 1. Collins referred to a similar break in late July for 2B Neil Walker, who was mired in 12-for-82 slump before getting consecutive games off from July 24-25. Walker hit .426 with seven homers and 15 RBIs in the next 24 games before being sidelined with a season-ending back injury. Bruce is batting .242 with 29 homers and 91 RBIs overall this season in 136 games between the Mets and Reds.