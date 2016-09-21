LHP Steven Matz (left shoulder) played catch Tuesday at the Mets' spring training complex in Florida before traveling to New York for a bullpen session Wednesday at Citi Field. If Matz comes through with no problems, he will likely be inserted into the rotation Friday, though he would be limited to about 50 pitches. Matz, who has not pitched since Aug. 14, is 9-8 with a 3.40 ERA in 22 games this season.

INF Wilmer Flores (right wrist) received a second cortisone shot Monday. Flores hasn't played since Sept. 10, when he was injured during a home plate collision with Braves C A.J. Pierzynski. Manager Terry Collins said Tuesday that Flores has yet to swing a bat but that he underwent another MRI Monday that showed no further damage. Collins hopes Flores will be available as soon as Wednesday. Flores is batting .267 with 16 homers and 49 RBI in 103 games this season.

RHP Jacob deGrom (right elbow) is officially done for the season. Various news outlets reported Tuesday that deGrom, who hasn't pitched since Sept. 1, will undergo surgery soon to move the ulnar nerve in his right elbow. DeGrom expressed some hope last weekend he would be able to resume a throwing program soon and put the surgery off until after the season. The ulnar nerve has been creating numbness in deGrom's right fingers as well as pain in his elbow. The issue is a common side effect of Tommy John surgery, which deGrom underwent in 2010. Recovery from the ulnar nerve surgery is expected to take around three months. DeGrom finishes the year 7-8 with a 3.04 ERA in 24 starts, though he gave up 16 runs over 14 1/3 innings as he battled the injury over his final three starts.

RHP Bartolo Colon will look to join yet another exclusive club Wednesday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the finale of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves. Colon needs to win one more game to become only the fourth pitcher to win 15 games at age 43 or older. LHP Jamie Moyer was the last pitcher to achieve the feat when he won 16 games for the Philadelphia Phillies at age 45 in 2008. A 15-win season would be the ninth of Colon's career and his third in the last four seasons. In 14 career starts against the Braves, Colon is 9-3 with a 2.48 ERA.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera had a big night Tuesday, when he reached base in all five plate appearances in the Mets' 5-4 loss to the Braves. Cabrera singled and stole second in the first inning, laced an RBI double in the third, walked in the fifth, walked and scored a run in the eighth and singled in the ninth. It was the first time Cabrera had reached base five times in a game since July 31, 2011, when he was a member of the Cleveland Indians. Cabrera is batting .279 with 20 homers and 50 RBIs in 130 games this season, including .365 with seven homers and 17 RBI in 30 games since coming off the disabled list on Aug. 19.