RHP Gabriel Ynoa will make his second major league start Friday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the second game of a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. He is pitching in place of LHP Steven Matz (left shoulder), who was expected to be activated off the disabled list Friday but felt soreness in his shoulder Thursday, the day after he threw in the bullpen. Ynoa didn't factor into the decision in his most recent start and appearance last Sunday, when he allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out eight over 4 2/3 innings in the Mets' 3-2 win over the Minnesota Twins. He has never faced the Phillies.

LHP Steven Matz (left shoulder) is likely done for the season after experiencing a setback Thursday, when he was scratched from his scheduled start Friday. Matz, who hasn't pitched since Aug. 14, threw a successful and pain-free bullpen session Wednesday, after which he was penciled in to return to the rotation against the Phillies on Friday. But Matz reported feeling soreness Thursday and won't throw again for the foreseeable future. General manager Sandy Alderson didn't rule out the possibility that Matz could pitch for the Mets if they advance in the playoffs, but manager Terry Collins said it was hard to conceive of Matz getting far enough along in a throwing program to be able to pitch in a postseason game. Matz, who has also been pitching through bone chips in his left elbow for most of the season, is 9-8 with a 3.40 ERA in 22 games this season.

RHP Addison Reed suffered through a rare poor outing Thursday, when he gave up a season-high three runs in just one-third of an inning in the Mets' 9-8, 11-inning win over the Phillies. Reed was entrusted with a 4-3 lead in the top of the eighth but retired just one of the five batters he faced while giving up three hits -- including a three-run homer to Phillies 3B Maikel Franco -- and one walk. It was just the fourth time this season Reed has given up multiple runs in an outing and the first time he's allowed more than two runs in 93 appearances as a member of the Mets. Reed's ERA 1.72 to 2.08. He is 4-2 with one save and 86 strikeouts over 73 2/3 innings.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera remained red-hot Thursday night, when he went 3-for-6 with the walk-off three-run homer that lifted the Mets to a wild 9-8 win over the Phillies. Cabrera singled in the fifth and seventh before erasing a two-run deficit with his fourth career walk-off homer and his first since June 4, 2014. Since coming off the disabled list Aug. 19, Cabrera is hitting .365 (42-for-115) with nine homers and 22 RBIs in 32 games. He has at least two hits in 11 of those games and has gone hitless just six times. Cabrera is batting .281 with 22 homers and 55 RBIs in 132 games overall this season.