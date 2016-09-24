RHP Hansel Robles earned his first career save Friday night, when he threw 2 2/3 hitless innings to close out the Mets' 10-5 victory over the Phillies. Robles entered with the bases loaded and one out in the seventh inning and got Tommy Joseph to hit into a double play. He allowed one baserunner in the eighth -- on an error by SS Matt Reynolds -- before throwing a perfect ninth. The save was only the third of Robles' professional career and his first since 2011, when he was pitching for short-season Single-A Kingsport. Robles is 6-4 with a 3.54 ERA in 66 games this season.

RHP Noah Syndergaard (strep throat) was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday. Mets manager Terry Collins announced the news at the start of his pregame press conference Friday afternoon. Collins said Syndergaard has been sick for a couple days and was feeling better Friday after taking some antibiotics, but was still far too weak to take the mound against the Phillies. While Collins hopes Syndergaard can return to the rotation early next week, the missed start Saturday means Syndergaard is no longer in line to start the National League wild-card game Oct. 6, should the Mets qualify for the playoffs. Syndergaard is 13-9 with a 2.63 ERA in 30 games (29 starts) this season. He has struck out 210 batters in 177 2/3 innings.

LHP Sean Gilmartin make his first start of the season and second start of his career Saturday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the third contest of a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. Gilmartin is starting in place of RHP Noah Syndergaard, who was scratched because of a strep throat. It will likely be a short start for Gilmartin, who made 18 starts this season at Triple-A Las Vegas but has yet to exceed two innings or 20 pitches in eight relief appearances since he was recalled by the Mets on Aug. 25. He didn't allow a run over two-thirds of an inning in the Mets' 9-8, 11-inning victory over the Phillies on Thursday. Gilmartin is 1-1 with a 1.93 ERA in 10 career appearances against the Phillies, who were also the opponent for his lone previous career start last Oct. 1, when he took the loss after allowing two runs over five innings as the Mets fell 3-2.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera likely dodged an injury Friday night, when he fouled a ball off his right knee in the fifth inning of the Mets' 10-5 win over the Phillies. Cabrera, who has been playing through left patellar tendinitis in his left knee all season, fell face-first on to the plate and hobbled around for a few minutes before remaining in the game. Once the Mets went ahead 10-5 in the eighth inning, Cabrera was pulled by manager Terry Collins, who said Cabrera might sit out Saturday's game. Cabrera went 1-for-3 with a run scored Friday and is batting .281 with 22 homers and 55 RBIs in 133 games this season, including .364 with nine homers and 22 RBIs in 33 games since he came off the disabled list Aug. 19.