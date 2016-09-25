RHP Robert Gsellman looks to continue his solid work as a fill-in member of the Mets' rotation Sunday afternoon when he takes the mound in the regular season home finale against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. This will be the sixth career start for Gsellman, a 23-year-old rookie who replaced injured LHP Jonathon Niese in the rotation in late August. Gsellman took the loss in his most recent start Tuesday, when he carried a shutout into the sixth inning before being charged with two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six over 5 1/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Atlanta Braves 5-4. He is 1-2 with a 3.54 ERA as a starter and 2-2 with a 3.13 ERA overall for the Mets. Gsellman made his first career start in his lone previous appearance against the Phillies on Aug. 28, when he took the defeat after allowing four runs over six innings as the Mets lost 5-1.

LHP Steven Matz (left shoulder) played catch Saturday, though manager Terry Collins said it was still unlikely Matz would return to the Mets this season. Collins said Matz would pitch as a reliever if he does make it back to the active roster. Matz has not pitched since Aug. 14 and has twice been scratched on the eve of a scheduled return because of shoulder soreness. He was initially supposed to come off the disabled list Sept. 1 and again Friday. Matz underwent another MRI this week that showed no structural damage. He is 9-8 with a 3.40 ERA in 22 starts this season.

RHP Noah Syndergaard (strep throat) threw a bullpen session Saturday. Manager Terry Collins hopes Syndergaard, who initially was in line to pitch Saturday before getting sick, can return to the rotation early next week.

RHP Noah Syndergaard (strep throat) threw a successful bullpen session Saturday and returns to the Mets' rotation Tuesday. Syndergaard was scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Phillies but was scratched Friday after battling strep throat earlier in the week. The Mets will employ a four-man rotation in the final week of the season, which means Syndergaard and RHP Bartolo Colon -- the only non-rookies in the rotation -- will pitch twice if needed. Syndergaard is 13-9 with a 2.63 ERA in 30 games (29 starts) this season. He has struck out 210 batters in 177 2/3 innings.

IF Wilmer Flores (bruised right wrist) has not yet begun taking batting practice and may not play again this season. Flores was injured in a home plate collision on Sept. 10.

IF Wilmer Flores (bruised right wrist) may be done for the season. Manager Terry Collins said Saturday afternoon that Flores -- who hasn't played since he was injured in a collision at home plate Sept. 10 -- has not yet taken bating practice and is only beginning to ramp up the intensity of his dry swings. Flores has received little relief from two cortisone shots, the most recent of which was administered Monday. With only eight days left in the regular season, Collins was pessimistic that Flores would improve enough to get into a game. Flores is batting .267 with 16 homers and 49 RBIs in 103 games this season.

LHP Sean Gilmartin's first start of the season was one to forget Saturday night, when he took the loss after giving up five runs on four hits and three walks while striking out none over just two-thirds of an inning in the Mets' 10-8 loss to the Phillies. Gilmartin was making a spot start in place of RHP Noah Syndergaard, who is out with strep throat. It was the second time a Mets starter has allowed five runs while recording fewer than three outs since Terry Collins became manager in 2011. RHP Jeremy Hefner gave up seven runs without recording an out for the Mets against the Phillies on Sept. 20, 2012. Gilmartin is 0-1 with a 7.13 ERA 14 games this season. He went 9-7 with a 4.86 ERA in 19 games (18 starts) at Triple-A Las Vegas.

3B Nick Castellanos now is unlikely to see any playing time with Detroit while the Tigers are competing for a playoff spot. Castellanos is scheduled to play Instructional League games on Monday and Wednesday at the Tigers' spring base in Lakeland, Florida. "I talked to Nick," manager Brad Ausmus said. "He felt like he had a really good day and he wanted to fly back (Sunday). And what I told him is, 'Nick, I can't put you in a game if you haven't played a game.' He had one good day. We have to make sure he feels good (Sunday). He's going to play on Monday and Wednesday. If everything goes well, then we'll bring him back. But he's been out for six weeks. It would essentially be like taking a guy that didn't play a single spring training game and sticking him in the opening day lineup. I mean, we're just not going to do that. It's unfair to the player and it's unfair to the other players on the team."

SS Asdrubal Cabrera (right knee bruise) started for the Mets Saturday night, when he went 0-for-2 before departing after the fourth inning with the Mets down 10-0 in what turned out to be a 10-8 loss to the Phillies. Cabrera fouled a ball off his right knee in the fifth inning of Friday's 10-5 victory over the Phillies and was pulled three innings later. Manager Terry Collins initially thought he might give Cabrera a day off Saturday, but Cabrera told him he wanted to play with the Mets in the thick of the wild card chase. Cabrera, who has been playing through patellar tendinitis in his left knee all season, is batting .280 with 22 homers and 55 RBIs in 134 games.