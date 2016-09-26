RHP Robert Gsellman had his best day as a major leaguer Sunday, when he earned the win by throwing seven scoreless innings while also earning his first career hit with a bunt single in the third inning of the Mets' 17-0 victory over the Phillies. Gsellman allowed just three hits and two walks while striking out eight. The innings pitched and strikeouts were each career highs for Gsellman, who had not thrown more than six innings nor whiffed more than six in any of his first five big league starts. The hit came in the 11th career at-bat for Gsellman, who can't swing due to a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Gsellman is 3-2 with a 2.56 ERA in seven games since his promotion from Triple-A Las Vegas on Aug. 23.

RHP Bartolo Colon will take his second shot at a historic 15th win Monday night, when he starts for the Mets in the opener of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. With one more win, the 43-year-old Colon will become the fourth pitcher to win at least 43 games at age 43 or older. The last pitcher to achieve the feat was Jamie Moyer, who won 16 games for the Philadelphia Phillies at age 45 in 2008. Colon, who has won 15 or more games eight times, exited with the lead and a chance at the milestone victory in his most recent start last Wednesday, when he allowed two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out six over 6 2/3 innings. but he was left with a no-decision when the Atlanta Braves came back to earn a 4-3 win. In 13 career starts against the Marlins, Colon is 7-4 with a 2.73 ERA.

OF Curtis Granderson put himself into position to make a unique bit of history Sunday, when he hit his 30th homer of the season leading off the fourth inning of the Mets' 17-0 win over the Phillies. It is the fourth 30-homer season for Granderson, who also hit at least 30 homers with the Detroit Tigers in 2009 and the New York Yankees in 2011 and 2012. Granderson, who has 56 RBIs, is now on pace to collect the fewest RBIs for any player with at least 30 homers. Rob Deer (32 homers in 1992) and Felix Mantilla (30 homers in 1964) each had 64 RBIs during their 30-homer seasons. Granderson is batting .225 this season but is hitting .253 with 10 homers and 21 RBIs in his last 23 games dating back to Aug. 30.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera capped an eventful series against the Phillies on Sunday afternoon, when he hit a grand slam in the seventh inning of the Mets' 17-0 win. Cabrera went 2-for-5 with the four RBIs Sunday and finished the four-game series 6-for-16 with two homers and seven RBIs. His first homer was a walk-off three-run blast that gave the Mets a dramatic 9-8 win in Thursday's opener. Cabrera also dodged serious injury Friday, when he fouled a ball off his knee in the fifth inning of a 10-5 win. He started Saturday but was lifted after the fourth inning with the Mets down 10 runs in a game they would lose 10-8. Cabrera is batting .281 with 23 homers and 59 RBIs in 135 games this season, including .360 with 10 homers and 26 RBIs in 35 games since coming off the disabled list on Aug. 19.