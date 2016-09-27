RHP Noah Syndergaard (step throat) will pitch Tuesday after having his start pushed back two days.

RHP Noah Syndergaard (strep throat) will pitch Tuesday after having his start pushed back two days. Syndergaard, whose fastball consistently clocks at 100 mph, is 13-9 this year with a 2.63 ERA. He has been fairly consistent all year, winning six games at home and seven on the road and posting a 2.56 ERA before the All-Star break and a 2.75 ERA after the Midsummer Classic. But given his electric stuff, he probably hasn't been as dominant as the Mets would like, especially with the team in a tight playoff race. Tuesday will be another opportunity to dominate.

RHP Bartolo Colon (14-8) was hit hard by the Marlins on Monday, lasting just 2 1/3 innings and allowing eight hits and seven runs. Colon's poor outing was a surprise because he has been so solid all year, especially in the past two months. He was 3-1 with a 2.61 ERA in August, and he entered Monday with a 2-0 record and a 1.75 ERA in September.

CF Curtis Granderson went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run against the Marlins on Monday. Last week, he reached 30 homers for the first time since 2012, when he hit 43 for the Yankees -- but that was with a short porch in right field for a lefty hitter. Granderson has had to earn his homers much more with the Mets. His homer numbers have gone up in each of his three years with the Mets -- 20, 26 and 30.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera hit a big two-run double for the Mets on Monday. He has 30 doubles this season, the sixth time he has reached that milestone. The 30-year-old Venezuelan also has 23 homers, which is two off his career high set in 2011.