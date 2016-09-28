RHP Seth Lugo will start Wednesday's series finale against the Marlins. Lugo is 4-1 with a 2.31 ERA in his past six starts.

Mets LHP Steven Matz (bone spurs) will have surgery and is out for the season. He should be ready to pitch again in three months and joins three other Mets starting pitchers who are already out for the season: Matt Harvey, Jacob deGrom and Zack Wheeler. .

RHP Noah Syndergaard (14-9) earned the win against Miami on Tuesday, striking out eight and walking none while allowing just five hits and one run in six innings. He also hit two singles and is batting .190 this season.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera has been hot since he came off the disabled list on Aug. 19. After going 2-for-6 on Tuesday, he is batting 49-for-134 (.366) in 37 games since his return. He is 14-for-33 (.424) in his past eight games.