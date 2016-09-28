FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 29, 2016 / 2:56 AM / a year ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Seth Lugo will start Wednesday's series finale against the Marlins. Lugo is 4-1 with a 2.31 ERA in his past six starts.

Mets LHP Steven Matz (bone spurs) will have surgery and is out for the season. He should be ready to pitch again in three months and joins three other Mets starting pitchers who are already out for the season: Matt Harvey, Jacob deGrom and Zack Wheeler. .

LHP Steven Matz (bone spurs in left elbow) will have season-ending surgery. He should be ready to pitch again in three months.

RHP Noah Syndergaard (14-9) earned the win against Miami on Tuesday, striking out eight and walking none while allowing just five hits and one run in six innings. He also hit two singles and is batting .190 this season.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera has been hot since he came off the disabled list on Aug. 19. After going 2-for-6 on Tuesday, he is batting 49-for-134 (.366) in 37 games since his return. He is 14-for-33 (.424) in his past eight games.

