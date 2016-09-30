RHP Seth Lugo (5-2) earned the win Wednesday against the Marlins. The rookie allowed five hits, three walks and two runs in 5 1/3 innings. He also stroked his first career double, scoring the go-ahead run in the fourth inning.

RHP Robert Gsellman (3-2, 2.56 ERA) is set to start New York's next game, on Friday at the Philadelphia Phillies. The rookie has been a revelation for the Mets since making his major league debut on Aug. 23. He won that game in relief and has been in the rotation ever since, and he has split two matchups against the Phillies. He lost his first start, allowing four runs in six innings. But he avenged that lost in his most recent start, allowing only three hits and no runs in a Mets win. This will be his first time pitching at Philadelphia, but Gsellman has not been intimidated on the road so far. Away from home, he is 1-0 with a 2.51 ERA in three appearances.

OF Tim Tebow, a left-handed hitter who recently signed to join the Mets as a minor league prospect, homered on the first pitch he saw Wednesday in an instructional league game. Tebow, playing his first formal game since his junior year of high school, hit the homer off a lefty pitcher, and he hit the ball out to left-center. After high school, Tebow went on to fame as a quarterback with the Florida Gators. His NFL career never really took off, and he is now trying baseball.

INF Wilmer Flores (bruised right wrist) may not play again this week but is hoping to return for the postseason, assuming the team qualifies. Flores, who is only 25, has never had a full-time position in the majors, yet he has 16 homers for the second straight year. He did it in 483 at-bats with a .703 OPS in 2015. This year, he has only 307 at-bats and a career-best .788 OPS. Flores doesn't have plus speed or defensive skills, but he has a nice and short power stroke, especially against lefty pitchers. His OPS against left-handers is an insane 1.093, and it is just .642 vs. right-handers. His OPS, against all pitchers, has improved in the second half of this season, especially in July (.957) and August (.888).

RHP Jeurys Familia pitched a scoreless ninth against the Marlins to earn his 50th save, which leads the majors and adds to what was already a franchise record. He also broke the record for most saves by a native of the Dominican Republic, a mark he had shared with Jose Valverde and Francisco Cordero.

CF Curtis Granderson went 4-for-4 with a walk against Miami on Wednesday. He was his first four-hit game of the season. He has reached base in 13 of his past 21 plate appearances.

RF Jay Bruce hit a two-run homer for the second straight game. He leads the Mets with 32 homers, although 25 of them were hit before the Reds traded him to New York on July 31. "He's locked in," manager Terry Collins said of Bruce. "He's seeing, he's laying off pitches, and it couldn't come at a better time."