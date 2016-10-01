FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2016 / 8:51 PM / a year ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Robert Gsellman battled through some early struggles and turned in a solid performance in Friday's 5-1 Mets win in Philadelphia. The 23-year-old righty turned in six innings of one-run baseball, improving to 4-2 on the year. He allowed one run on seven hits and struck out seven.

RHP Addison Reed continued his dominance out of the bullpen in Friday's 5-1 Mets win in Philadelphia. Reed pitched a perfect eighth inning, striking out the side to help preserve a Mets victory. His ERA is now at 2.00.

OF Yoenis Cespedes scored twice and was 1-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's 5-1 win in Philadelphia. Cespedes was on the lucky end of an infield popup that the wind got hold of, allowing the ball to find the ground without a Phillies defender making a catch. Since joining the Mets last season, Cespedes has driven in 22 runs in 23 games against Philadelphia.

OF Jay Bruce hit a home run for the third consecutive game in Friday's 5-1 win in Philadelphia, helping the Mets move closer to a postseason berth. Bruce has gone deep in four of his last six games. It's the second time this year he has homered in three straight. He finished Friday 3-for-4 with three RBI.

