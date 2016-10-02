FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
New York Mets - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
October 2, 2016 / 10:36 PM / a year ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Noah Syndergaard will get some work Sunday if he doesn't make his scheduled start against the Phillies after the Mets clinched a wild-card spot Saturday. "We are going to be able to save Noah (Sundergaard)," manager Terry Collins said. "I'm not sure we're going to pitch him, he might just throw side instead. I just thought it might be good to face some hitters for him tomorrow."

RHP Bartolo Colon went five innings, giving up two runs and five hits while striking out six batters and leaving with a 4-2 lead. He picked up his 15th win of 2016, marking the ninth time in his 18-year MLB career that he's won at least 15 games.

OF Curtis Granderson went 3-for-5 with two runs scored against the Phillies and served as a catalyst early on for the Mets' offense.

OF Jay Bruce failed to homer for the fourth time in an many games Saturday after homering in three consecutives games. He reached base after being intentionally walked and on a single.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.