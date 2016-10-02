RHP Noah Syndergaard will get some work Sunday if he doesn't make his scheduled start against the Phillies after the Mets clinched a wild-card spot Saturday. "We are going to be able to save Noah (Sundergaard)," manager Terry Collins said. "I'm not sure we're going to pitch him, he might just throw side instead. I just thought it might be good to face some hitters for him tomorrow."

RHP Bartolo Colon went five innings, giving up two runs and five hits while striking out six batters and leaving with a 4-2 lead. He picked up his 15th win of 2016, marking the ninth time in his 18-year MLB career that he's won at least 15 games.

OF Curtis Granderson went 3-for-5 with two runs scored against the Phillies and served as a catalyst early on for the Mets' offense.

OF Jay Bruce failed to homer for the fourth time in an many games Saturday after homering in three consecutives games. He reached base after being intentionally walked and on a single.