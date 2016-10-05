RHP Robert Gsellman was not even among the organization's top 20 prospects in the spring, but the 23-year-old might have saved the season by going 4-2 with a 2.42 ERA in eight games (seven starts) following his promotion to the majors on Aug. 23. He does not have the ceiling of SS Amed Rosario, but Gsellman's mid-90s sinker and fearlessness makes him a legitimate mid-rotation candidate next season for a team with four starters coming back from injury.

C Travis d'Arnaud collected 27 extra-base hits in just 239 at-bats in 2015. He had only 11 extra-base hits in 251 at-bats this year, during which he missed nearly two months due to a shoulder injury and eventually lost his job upon his return to career-long backup Rene Rivera. D'Arnaud also threw out just 22 percent of opposing basestealers. D'Arnaud has long been touted as one of the best catching prospects in the game. but he will be 28 by Opening Day 2017 and has been on the disabled list six times since 2012.

OF Yoenis Cespedes' presence was key for the Mets, who were 72-54 when he started and 15-21 when he did not. He is an imperfect player prone to slumps at the plate and absent-mindedness in the field, but he is the Mets' most essential player. Cespedes (.280, 31 homers, 86 RBIs) likely will opt out of his contract at the end of the season, and the cash-poor Mets have to pray his quirks and age (31) turn off potential suitors and/or that his obvious affection for New York leads him to accept a little less than he could get elsewhere.