RHP Seth Lugo, diagnosed with a partial UCL tear in his pitching elbow Tuesday, will be out at least two weeks and possibly longer. GM Sandy Alderson does not think Lugo will require surgery, but it remains a possibility. Alderson did not outright say the injury was caused by Lugo's appearance in the World Baseball Classic, but doctors told him the tear was "recent" based on fluid discovered in the elbow.

RHP Jeurys Familia, who has 13 games left on his suspension, threw Tuesday in the Dominican Republic. GM Sandy Alderson said Familia will return to the United States in time to begin a rehab assignment next week and that he remains on track to be activated from the restricted list when the suspension is over.

OF Juan Lagares (left oblique) is progressing to the point where he could play in a rehab game on Monday. Lagares was injured during spring training, and if there are not any issues in the rehab game, he could return by the middle or end of next week.

RHP Jacob deGrom made his first start since Sept. 1 and pitched six scoreless innings in a no-decision Wednesday against the Braves. It was the 36th time in 77 career starts he allowed one run or none, the third-best total for a pitcher in his first 77 starts since 1913. Only Dwight Gooden and Jose Fernandez did it more times (38 times).

OF Brandon Nimmo (right hamstring) is progressing decently, GM Sandy Alderson said. Nimmo is not quite progressing as well as CF Juan Lagares since Alderson did not say anything about a rehab assignment yet.

OF Desmond Jennings was signed to a minor league deal by the Mets on Wednesday. Jennings, 30, will be assigned to Triple-A Las Vegas, which begins its season in the Pacific Coast League on Thursday at El Paso. Jennings was once a top prospect for the Tampa Bay Rays but recent injuries hindered his performance. During spring training with the Cincinnati Reds, Jennings hit .195 with two home runs in 18 games.