RHP Robert Gsellman will make his first start of the season Saturday night when he takes the mound for the Mets in the middle game of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. This will be the second appearance of the season for Gsellman, who threw a scoreless ninth inning in the Mets' 6-0 Opening Day win over the Braves on Monday. Gsellman is one of the top contenders for the National League Rookie of the Year award after going 4-2 with a 2.42 ERA in eight games (seven starts) last season. He posted a 2.31 ERA in six games (five starts) during spring training. Gsellman has never faced the Marlins.

RHP Zack Wheeler struggled in his return to the majors on Friday night, when he took the loss after allowing five runs, six hits and one walk while striking out four in four innings as the Mets fell to the Marlins 7-2. It was the first start since Sept 25, 2014, for Wheeler, who underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2015 and was limited to one minor league appearance last season due to a flexor tendon strain and nerve irritation in his elbow. Wheeler threw a perfect first inning before giving up three runs in the second and two in the third. He threw 80 pitches, 54 for strikes. With LHP Steven Matz and RHP Seth Lugo on the 10-day disabled list with elbow injuries, Wheeler is expected to remain in the rotation for the foreseeable future.

LF Yoenis Cespedes hit his first homer and collected his first RBI of the season Friday night when his blast leading off the eighth inning provided the Mets' final run in a 7-2 loss to the Marlins. While he is hitting just .200 so far, Cespedes had three fly balls caught at the warning track in left field in the previous three games. Cespedes signed a four-year deal with the Mets worth $110 million in November.

CF Curtis Granderson was the only Mets player to finish with two hits Friday when he went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in the first inning of a 7-2 loss to the Marlins. Granderson also doubled in the sixth for his first two-hit game of the season. He is batting .250 with two RBIs.