1B Yonder Alonso went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI. He has reached base safely in all six games this season. The homer was also his first in 28 career games against the Rangers. The blast off Dario Alvarez was also just his seventh career homer off a left-hander.

RHP Paul Sewald had his contract purchased from Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday, when he struggled in his major league debut in the Mets' 8-1 loss to the Marlins. Sewald entered in the top of the eighth but recorded only one out while giving up two runs on three hits. The Mets hope he can provide depth to a bullpen that has thrown 20 1/3 innings over the first four games. Sewald, whom the Mets selected out of the University of San Diego in the 10th round of the 2012 draft, went 16-8 with a 2.19 ERA and 66 saves in 195 minor league games.

RHP Noah Syndergaard will make his second start of the season Sunday night, when he takes the mound in the finale of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Syndergaard didn't factor into the decision in his Opening Day start Monday, when he allowed five hits and no walks while striking out six over six shutout innings in the Mets' 6-0 win over the Atlanta Braves. He likely would have pitched at lest another inning but had to leave due to a burst blister on his right middle finger. Syndergaard got an extra day of rest prior to Sunday's start and said earlier this week he is fine. He is 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA in three career starts against the Marlins.

IF/OF Ty Kelly was designated for assignment Saturday. Kelly made a major league Opening Day roster for the first time in his eight-year professional career but struck out as a pinch-hitter in his only at-bat Wednesday night. If Kelly clears waivers, he'll likely return to Las Vegas and play everyday for the 51s. Kelly has a .238 average with one homer and seven RBIs in 40 big league games dating back to last season.

3B Jose Reyes continued his early season struggles Saturday night, when he went 0-for-1 after entering in a double-switch in the seventh inning of the Mets' 8-1 loss to the Marlins. Reyes started the first four games of the season but has one hit in 19 at-bats. Manager Terry Collins said he sat Reyes on Saturday in hopes a brief break would allow him to get back on track. Reyes will likely start at third base in Sunday's series finale.