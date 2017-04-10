RHP Noah Syndergaard earned his first win of the season in impressive fashion Sunday night, when he allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and no walks while striking out nine over seven innings as the Mets beat the Miami Marlins 5-2. Syndergaard, who exited his Opening Day start last Monday after six scoreless innings due to a popped blister on his right middle finger, began Sunday night by striking out five batters in two perfect innings before giving up both runs in the third, when LF Yoenis Cespedes committed a two-base error. He wriggled out of a two-on, two-out jam in the fifth before throwing 1-2-3 frames in the sixth and seventh. Syndergaard has an 0.69 ERA and has struck out 16 while walking none in his first two starts.

RHP Addison Reed earned his first save in almost a year Sunday night, when he threw a perfect ninth inning to close out the Mets' 5-2 win over the Marlins. The save was the first for Reed since Apr. 27, 2016, when he threw a 1-2-3 ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds. He is filling in at closer for RHP Jeurys Familia, who is suspended for the first 15 games following an off-season domestic violence arrest. Reed has yet to allow a baserunner while recording three strikeouts over three innings this season.

RHP Jacob deGrom will make his second start of the season Monday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets against the Philadelphia Phillies in the opener of a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park. DeGrom didn't factor into the decision on Wednesday, when he allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out six over six innings in the Mets' 3-1, 11-inning loss to the Atlanta Braves. He is 4-0 with a 2.42 ERA in seven career starts against the Phillies.

OF Michael Conforto made his first start of the season count Sunday night, when he went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and two RBIs in the Mets' 5-2 win over the Marlins. Conforto who started in centerfield in place of CF Curtis Granderson, drew a bases-loaded walk in the first to give the Mets a 3-0 lead and capped the scoring with a long homer to right-centerfield in the sixth. The homer was Conforto's first since last Sept. 23. Conforto is 2-for-6 in five games this season.