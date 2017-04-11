RHP Matt Harvey will make his second start of the season in the second game of the Mets' three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. Harvey picked up the win in his first outing, throwing 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out four batters in a 6-2 Mets win over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday. Harvey is 6-2 with a 2.65 ERA, 62 strikeouts and 12 walks in nine career starts against the Phillies.

3B Jose Reyes' struggles continued Monday night. Reyes went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. He is now 1-for-27 with eight strikeouts and just two runs and no stolen bases to start the season. "I've got the FBI out looking for the real Jose Reyes. You have to let him work through it, he's just too good of a player to struggle," Mets manager Terry Collins said.

3B David Wright, who is rehabbing an offseason shoulder injury, resumed throwing last Friday, but there is still no timetable for the veteran's return. Wright has constantly battled injuries the past couple of years, playing in fewer than 40 games in each of the last two seasons. In 2016, Wright hit .226 -- a career low -- in 37 games and 137 at-bats with seven homers and 14 RBIs. Jose Reyes, who has played primarily shortstop in his career, has been the Mets' everyday third baseman through seven games this season.

RF Jay Bruce had his 21st career multi-home run game Monday in the Mets' 4-3 win over the Phillies. Bruce has three homers in his last two games after homering in the Mets' 5-2 win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday. He has four home runs in seven games this season; it took Bruce 29 games last season hit his first four home runs with the Mets. Bruce has never faced Tuesday's projected Phillies starter, RHP Clay Buchholz.