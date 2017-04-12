1B Lucas Duda went 4-for-6 Tuesday night, belting two home runs as the Mets cruised to a 14-4 win in Philadelphia. Duda's first home run, which gave the Mets a 10-2 lead, traveled 448 feet and disappeared over the batter's eye in center field. He also had a double, raising his average to .333.

RHP Matt Harvey left early Tuesday night after having his left hamstring cramp up on him. Harvey said the injury isn't serious and has no worries about missing his next start. Harvey threw 92 pitches and allowed two runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings in a 14-4 win. He improved to 2-0, striking out six in the process.

OF Yoenis Cespedes showed off his tremendous power and broke out in a big way Tuesday night in Philadelphia. In a 14-4 Mets blowout, Cespedes cranked three home runs. He also smashed a double to the center field wall and tallied five RBIs on the night. It's the second time in his career he's hit three homers in a game. The 4-for-6 performance spiked his average to .250.

3B Jose Reyes snapped an 0-for-15 slump with a third-inning double in a 14-4 Mets win Tuesday night. Manager Terry Collins said he thought Reyes had better at-bats Tuesday night.

OF Jay Bruce was a rare silent bat in the New York lineup Tuesday night. He went 1-for-6 (with two RBIs) in a 14-4 win, extending his on-base streak to 16 consecutive games dating to Sept. 24, 2016.