RHP Zack Wheeler earned his first win since 2014 in New York's 5-4 win over the Phillies on Wednesday night. The righty has had a long road back from 2015 Tommy John surgery and got a little validation Wednesday. Wheeler allowed three runs on four hits over 5 2/3 innings pitched. He struck out four and walked one.

RHP Addison Reed notched his third save filling in for the suspended Jeurys Familia to help the Mets win 5-4 against the Phillies on Wednesday night. Reed allowed a leadoff single but then retired the next three Phillies in order to preserve the win. Familia is eligible to return April 20.

OF Yoenis Cespedes came to Philadelphia in a bit of a slump to start 2017, but he belted three homers Tuesday night and added two more RBI in a 5-4 win Wednesday night. He leaves Philadelphia with a slash line of .296/.374/.722 with four doubles, three triples, 12 home runs, 29 RBI and 26 runs in 27 career games against the Phillies.

OF Michael Conforto hit a home run and scored three runs in New York's 5-4 win over the Phillies Wednesday night. Conforto started in center while Curtis Granderson was given the night off. Mets manager Terry Collins said he's unsure if Conforto will remain with the big club when Juan Lagares makes his return to the Mets.

3B Jose Reyes may find himself with a night off Thursday night, Mets manager Terry Collin indicated. The Mets need to find a way to get his bat going. After snapping an 0-for-15 skid with a hit Tuesday night, Reyes went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Wednesday night in a 5-4 win.