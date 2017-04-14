RHP Robert Gsellman allowed five hits, three walks and eight runs in 4 2/3 innings against the Marlins on Thursday, escaping with a no-decision. Maybe the league is starting to figure out Gsellman, who went 4-2 with a 2.42 ERA as a rookie last season. His ERA is at 9.28 after Thursday's disaster. He allowed a first-inning grand slam and then got himself corrected, retiring 10 batters in a row. His offense got him a lead, but Gsellman gave it right back and was finally pulled in the fifth inning.

RHP Paul Sewald was sent to Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday. He had a 13.50 ERA in two appearances this year for the Mets. A 10th-round pick in 2012 out of the University of San Diego, Sewald turns 27 next month and is strictly insurance for the Mets at this point.

C Travis d'Arnaud, coming off a poor season, is off to a great start. He went 4-for-6 with four RBIs on Thursday against Miami, including what was, in essence, the winning home run in the 16th inning. He also had a three-run triple and is hitting .333.

LF Yoenis Cespedes is on a roll, crushing two more home runs on Thursday. He has five home runs this week, and he also drew two walks on Thursday, showing excellent plate discipline.

CF Juan Lagares, a Gold Glove winner in 2015, was activated on Thursday after missing the first nine games due to a left oblique injury. He went 0-for-3. Lagares is New York's best defensive outfielder but may struggle to find playing time due to a loaded Mets team. The Mets have three outfielders who hit at least 30 homers last season -- Yoenis Cespedes, Curtis Granderson and Jay Bruce -- and they also have red-hot Michael Conforto.