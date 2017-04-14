FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
New York Mets - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 15, 2017 / 3:10 AM / 4 months ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Robert Gsellman allowed five hits, three walks and eight runs in 4 2/3 innings against the Marlins on Thursday, escaping with a no-decision. Maybe the league is starting to figure out Gsellman, who went 4-2 with a 2.42 ERA as a rookie last season. His ERA is at 9.28 after Thursday's disaster. He allowed a first-inning grand slam and then got himself corrected, retiring 10 batters in a row. His offense got him a lead, but Gsellman gave it right back and was finally pulled in the fifth inning.

RHP Paul Sewald was sent to Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday. He had a 13.50 ERA in two appearances this year for the Mets. A 10th-round pick in 2012 out of the University of San Diego, Sewald turns 27 next month and is strictly insurance for the Mets at this point.

C Travis d'Arnaud, coming off a poor season, is off to a great start. He went 4-for-6 with four RBIs on Thursday against Miami, including what was, in essence, the winning home run in the 16th inning. He also had a three-run triple and is hitting .333.

LF Yoenis Cespedes is on a roll, crushing two more home runs on Thursday. He has five home runs this week, and he also drew two walks on Thursday, showing excellent plate discipline.

CF Juan Lagares, a Gold Glove winner in 2015, was activated on Thursday after missing the first nine games due to a left oblique injury. He went 0-for-3. Lagares is New York's best defensive outfielder but may struggle to find playing time due to a loaded Mets team. The Mets have three outfielders who hit at least 30 homers last season -- Yoenis Cespedes, Curtis Granderson and Jay Bruce -- and they also have red-hot Michael Conforto.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.