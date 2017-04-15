INF T.J. Rivera was sent to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday. Rivera, 28, won a Triple-A batting title last season but got just three at-bats and no hits as a pinch hitter with the Mets this year. Rivera is a proven hitter in the minors and hit .333 for the Mets last season in 105 at-bats. He will likely get another opportunity in the majors, especially if Mets third baseman Jose Reyes continues to struggle.

RHP Noah Syndergaard took a tough-luck no-decision on Friday against the Marlins. He allowed just six hits, no walks and two runs (one earned) in six innings. He struck out four and has a 0.95 ERA this year. Syndergaard, troubled at times this season by a blister on his pitching hand, suffered a fingernail injury in the third inning and was bleeding by the time he left the game. He tore the fingernails off his middle and index fingers on his right hand.

LHP Sean Gilmartin, who turns 27 next month, was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas. The Mets are in need of fresh arms after going 16 innings on Thursday. Gilmartin, in parts of the past two seasons with the Mets, has a 3-3 record and a 3.72 ERA in 64 appearances.

RHP Jacob deGrom will start against the Marlins on Saturday. In 10 career starts against the Marlins, he is 4-3 with a 3.56 ERA. His 3.56 ERA against the Marlins is deGrom's highest among NL East opponents. DeGrom has also battled against poor run support, especially in his 11 no-decisions since the start of the 2016 season. In those games, he has a 1.85 ERA.