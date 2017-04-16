RHP Matt Harvey (2-0, 2.92 ERA) will start against the host Miami Marlins on Sunday. So far, the Mets are thrilled with the progress made by the injury-prone Harvey. In two starts, Harvey has totaled 12 1/3 innings, striking out 10 and issuing only one walk. The only negative is that he has allowed three home run balls, which is something to watch out for the way the Marlins have been hitting lately. Of the players on the current Marlins roster, only Justin Bour has homered off Harvey. And Bour is hitting just .100 against Harvey. The Marlins on the current roster are hitting just .248 combined against Harvey.

RHP Jacob deGrom, on Saturday against the Marlins, tied a career high with 13 strikeouts in seven innings. He left the game with a 4-2 lead and took a hard-luck no-decision. He allowed only one walk and four hits. His only big mistakes of the night were consecutive second-inning homers to Justin Bour and Marcell Ozuna. "Bour swung over a changeup, and I hung a curve to Ozuna," deGrom said. "I didn't have a real good feel for my changeup tonight. I was battling mechanics. After those two home runs, I wasn't very happy. I wanted to strike everybody out."

2B Neil Walker had an RBI double and a bunt hit that led to a run. The slumping Walker improved his batting average to .222 as he tries to find the form that led him to hit 23 homers last season.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera hit his second homer of the season on Saturday, beating Marlins reliever Junichi Tazawa. Cabrera snapped out of a 2-for-20 slump with that homer and is hitting .273.