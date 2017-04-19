RHP Robert Gsellman will look to snap out of an early-season slump Wednesday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the middle game of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. Gsellman didn't factor into the decision in his most recent start last Thursday, when he gave up a career-high eight runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five over 4 2/3 innings in the Mets' 9-8, 16-inning win over the Miami Marlins. It was the first time in nine career starts that Gsellman has failed to pitch at least five innings. He has a 9.28 ERA in three games (two starts) this season. Gsellman is 2-1 with a 2.37 ERA in three career starts against the Phillies.

RHP Jeurys Familia made his second and likely final minor league tuneup Monday night, when he tossed a perfect sixth inning for Double-A Binghamton. He also threw a perfect inning for Class A St. Lucie on Saturday. Manager Terry Collins said Tuesday that the Mets weren't planning for Familia to make another appearance in the minors before returning to the majors on Thursday. Familia is serving a 15-game suspension for his role in a domestic violence arrest last October. He is expected to regain his closer's role, though Familia may work before the ninth inning in his first couple appearances. RHP Addison Reed has been serving as the Mets' closer and has three saves. Familia went 3-4 with a 2.55 ERA and a major league-leading and team-record 51 saves last season.

3B Jose Reyes continued to struggle Tuesday, when he went 1-for-4 at the plate and made a costly error in the eighth inning of the Mets' 6-2, 10-inning loss to the Phillies. Reyes, who switched to third base last year after spending most of his first 13 big league seasons at shortstop, helped the Phillies tie the game in the top of the eighth, when he dropped a potential inning-ending pop-up by SS Freddy Galvis. the error allowed C Cameron Rupp to advance from first to third and Rupp scored when PH Andres Blanco hit a ground-rule double. Reyes is having an even worse time at the plate, where he is batting .100 (5-for-50) with 14 strikeouts. Manager Terry Collins has already dropped Reyes from first in the order to seventh but said Tuesday night that Reyes "has earned the right to try and work his way out of it."

3B David Wright (shoulder, neck) is expected to begin baseball activities this week. General manager Sandy Alderson said Wright's timetable was pushed back due to a recent bout with the flu as well as some lower back soreness. The latter ailment is particularly concerning, since Wright was diagnosed with spinal stenosis in 2015. Alderson said he is confident Wright will play in the majors this season but that he can't provide a timetable for when he might return to the Mets. Wright has not played at any level since last May 27. He underwent season-ending neck surgery on June 16 and suffered a shoulder impingement shortly after he started a throwing program in March. Wright batted .226 with seven homers and 14 RBIs in 37 games last season.