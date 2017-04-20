C Travis d'Arnaud (right wrist contusion) left after the sixth inning of the Mets' 5-4 win over the Phillies on Wednesday night. D'Arnaud was injured in the fifth inning, when his hand hit the bat of Phillies LF Aaron Altherr during d'Arnaud's follow-through on a throw to second base. He remained in the game for his at-bat in the bottom of the inning before eventually being pulled for C Rene Rivera. Manager Terry Collins said d'Arnaud's wrist swelled up. Both Collins and d'Arnaud said they didn't believe the injury was serious, though d'Arnaud is sure to get the day off Thursday with RHP Noah Syndergaard on the mound. Rivera has caught Syndergaard's last 19 starts. D'Arnaud is batting .270 with two homers and nine RBIs in 12 games.

RHP Noah Syndergaard will look to continue his dominant start to the season Thursday night in the finale of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. Syndergaard didn't factor into the decision in his most recent start on April 13, when he allowed two runs on six hits while striking out four over six innings as the Mets fell to the Miami Marlins, 3-2. He has a 0.95 ERA and has struck out 20 without walking a batter in his first three starts, which is the most strikeouts without a walk to start a season in team history. However, he left two of the three starts, including last week's, due to blister issues on his right hand. Syndergaard may try throwing with fake nails on his right hand to minimize the flareups. He is 4-0 with a 1.37 ERA in four career starts against the Phillies.

1B Lucas Duda (hyperextended left elbow) was injured in the fifth inning Wednesday night. Phillies 2B Cesar Hernandez ran into Duda's left arm as Duda tried to catch a throw from RHP Robert Gsellman, who fielded Hernandez's slow roller. Duda remained in the game for the rest of the half-inning but was pinch-hit for by INF Wilmer Flores in the bottom of the fifth. Manager Terry Collins said Duda had good range of motion following the game, but the manager said he would have a better idea on Thursday of how long Duda might be out. Duda is batting .238 with four homers and seven RBIs in 13 games this season.

RF Jay Bruce went 3-for-4 and hit two homers that accounted for all the Mets' runs in a 5-4 win over the Phillies. Bruce hit a three-run homer to give the Mets the lead in the sixth before delivering a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth. The two-homer game was the second of the season for Bruce, who has 22 multi-homer games in his 10-year career. The five RBIs also tied a career-high for Bruce, who achieved the feat five times previously. Bruce is batting .333 with 21 homers and 57 RBIs in 67 career games against the Phillies. The batting average is Bruce's highest against an opponent he's faced at least 15 times. Overall this season, Bruce is batting .309 with six homers and 14 RBIs in 14 games.