C Travis d'Arnaud (right wrist contusion) did not start Thursday night, when he grounded out as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning of the Mets' 6-4 loss to the Phillies. D'Arnaud was injured Wednesday, when his right hand hit the bat of Phillies LF Aaron Altherr during a follow-through on a throw to second base. The fact he was able to pinch-hit Thursday suggests d'Arnaud could return to the lineup as soon as Friday. D'Arnaud is batting .263 with two homers and nine RBIs in 12 games this season.

1B Lucas Duda (hyperextended left elbow) did not play Thursday night, when the Mets fell to the Phillies 6-4. Duda was injured Wednesday, when Phillies 2B Cesar Hernandez ran into his left arm as Duda tried to catch a throw from RHP Robert Gsellman. Manager Terry Collins said Duda was sent for tests on the elbow on Thursday and that he wasn't sure how long he might be sidelined. Duda is batting .238 with four homers and seven RBIs in 13 games this season.

INF Wilmer Flores (knee infection) did not play Thursday night, when the Mets fell to the Phillies 6-4. Manager Terry Collins said Flores has been battling a sore knee for a few days and that team doctors discovered an infection following Wednesday's game. The New York Daily News reported Flores spent Wednesday night in the hospital. Flores has been prescribed antibiotics and is expected to miss at least two days, though Collins didn't rule out a longer absence. Flores is batting .171 with two homers and three RBIs in 12 games this season.

LHP Sean Gilmartin was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas. Gilmartin's stay with the Mets lasted just six days, during which he tossed 2/3 inning against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night. He is expected to return to the rotation at Las Vegas, where he lost his lone start before his promotion.

LF Yoenis Cespedes (left hamstring) departed after the fifth inning of the Mets' 6-4 loss to the Phillies. Cespedes said he felt a "shock" in his hamstring while running to second base during a double-play grounder by 1B Jay Bruce. He stopped less than halfway to second base and walked slowly off the field before disappearing into the clubhouse with trainer Ray Ramirez and manager Terry Collins. Cespedes is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Friday, though he and Collins are both hopeful he'll only be out a couple days.

RHP Jeurys Familia walked two and struck out two in the ninth inning of the Mets' 6-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. Familia completed a 15-game suspension Thursday for an offseason domestic violence incident involving his wife. He threw two perfect innings in a pair of appearances for Class A St. Lucie (Saturday) and Double-A Binghamton (Monday). Familia, who led the majors with a team-record 51 saves last season, is expected to reassume the closer's role shortly.

RHP Rafael Montero was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas. Montero won the long reliever job with an impressive spring but went 0-2 with a 9.45 ERA in six appearances, during which he allowed a whopping 24 baserunners (16 hits, eight walks) over just 6 2/3 innings. He will likely start at Las Vegas.

RHP Jacob deGrom will look to earn his first win of the season Friday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the opener of a three-game series against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. DeGrom didn't factor into the decision last Saturday as the Mets fell to the Miami Marlins, 5-4. He allowed just two runs on four hits and one walk while tying a career-high with 13 strikeouts over seven innings. He left in line for the win before the Mets gave up three runs in the eighth inning. DeGrom is 0-0 in three starts this season despite a 1.89 ERA. He is 2-2 with a 3.12 ERA in seven starts against the Nationals.

C Kevin Plawecki was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday. It is the first trip to the majors this season for Plawecki, who will provide the Mets some depth at catcher and an extra bat off the bench as starting C Travis d'Arnaud recovers from a right wrist contusion. Plawecki was batting .270 with one homer and seven RBIs in 10 games for Las Vegas. He is a career .211 hitter, with four homers and 32 RBIs in 121 big-league games.

3B David Wright (back, shoulder, neck) was transferred from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. Wright's recovery from neck surgery last June 16 was slowed by a shoulder impingement he suffered in early March as well as a recent bout with the flu and lower back soreness. The latter ailment may be of particular concern to Wright, who was diagnosed with spinal stenosis in 2015. General manager Sandy Alderson is hopeful Wright will play for the Mets this season, though he did not want to estimate when he might debut. Wright hit .226 with seven homers and 14 RBIs in 37 games last season.