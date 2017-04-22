INF T.J. Rivera was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, The 28-year-old Rivera, who was in the lineup Friday at third base, is 0-for-3 with two walks, three strikeouts and a run scored in five games this month with New York.

IF T.J. Rivera was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, when he started at third base and went 1-for-4 in the Mets' 4-3, 11-inning loss to the Nationals. It is the second trip to the majors this season for Rivera, who made the Mets' Opening Day roster and was hitless in five at-bats before being optioned to Las Vegas on Apr. 14. He was able to return in fewer than 10 days because the Mets placed 1B Lucas Duda and IF Wilmer Flores on the disabled list Friday. With Duda and Flores out, and 3B Jose Reyes badly struggling, Rivera should see lots of playing time for at least the next week. Rivera was batting .286 with one homer and four RBIs in five games for Las Vegas.

C Travis d'Arnaud (right wrist contusion) did not start for a second straight game Friday night, when he flew out as a pinch-hitter in the 11th inning of the Mets' 4-3 loss to the Nationals. He was injured?Wednesday night, when his right hand hit the bat of Philadelphia Phillies LF Aaron Altherr during a follow-through on a throw to second base. Mets manager Terry Collins said he originally penciled d'Arnaud into the lineup Friday. That was before d'Arnaud and catching instructor Glenn Sherlock both said d'Arnaud was still having trouble throwing the ball during pregame drills. He is day-to-day. He is batting .256 with two homers and nine RBIs in 14 games this season.

1B Lucas Duda (hyperextended left elbow) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday, retroactive to Thursday. Duda was injured Wednesday, when Philadelphia Phillies 2B Cesar Hernandez ran into his left arm as Duda tried to catch a throw from RHP Robert Gsellman. Duda underwent tests Thursday and manager Terry Collins said Friday that team doctors suggested the disabled list stint as the best course of action. There is no timetable for a return for Duda, who is batting .238 with four homers and seven RBIs in 13 games this season.

RHP Matt Harvey (2-0, 2.45 ERA) moved up a day to start Friday in place of injured RHP Jacob deGrom.

IF Wilmer Flores (knee infection) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday. Flores has been in the hospital with the infection Wednesday night and manager Terry Collins said Friday that he is expected to remain hospitalized through the weekend as doctors wait for IVs to take effect. With starting 1B Lucas Duda and Flores, his backup, on the disabled list, the Mets are likely going to split first base duties between RF Jay Bruce and IF T.J. Rivera for the foreseeable future. Flores is batting .171 with two homers and three RBIs in 12 games this season.

LHP Sean Gilmartin continued a hectic week Friday, when he was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas. Gilmartin was just optioned to Las Vegas?on Thursday, but he did not leave New York yet and was able to return because the Mets placed 1B Lucas Duda and IF Wilmer Flores on the 10-day disabled list. This will be the second trip to the majors this season for Gilmartin, who was first promoted April 14 and tossed two-thirds of a scoreless inning in his lone appearance on Tuesday. Gilmartin could start on Saturday for the Mets if RHP Jacob deGrom is unable to pitch due to a stiff neck. He allowed three runs over 3 1/3 innings in his lone start this season for Las Vegas.

LF Yoenis Cespedes (left hamstring) did not play Friday, when the Mets fell to the Nationals, 4-3, in 11 innings. Cespedes was the only position player who didn't appear in the game. He was hurtThursday night, when he said he felt a shock while running to second base on a double play grounder by 1B Jay Bruce. Cespedes visited on Friday with team doctors, who suggested a few days of rest. Manager Terry Collins said he expected Cespedes to miss the three-game series against the Nationals but that he'd rather be without him for a weekend than for a month. Cespedes is batting .263 with six homers and 10 RBIs in 16 games this season.

RHP Jacob deGrom will hope to make his fourth start of the season a day late on Saturday afternoon when he is scheduled to take the mound for the Mets in the middle game of a three-game series against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. DeGrom was scheduled to start Friday but was pushed back due to a stiff neck suffered Thursday. Manager Terry Collins said deGrom felt better Friday than he did Thursday but said he wasn't 100 percent sure deGrom would start Saturday. If deGrom can't pitch Saturday, LHP Sean Gilmartin would likely take his spot. DeGrom didn't factor into the decision in his most recent start last Saturday despite allowing just two runs on four hits and one walk while tying a career-high with 13 strikeouts over seven innings as the Mets fell to the Miami Marlins, 5-4. He is 2-2 with a 3.12 ERA in seven career starts against the Nationals.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera (hamstring) did not start Friday but drew a walk as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning of the Mets' 4-3, 11-inning loss to the Nationals. Cabrera was immediately lifted for a pinch-runner, C Kevin Plawecki. Manager Terry Collins said he noticed Cabrera didn't look right while fielding a ground ball earlier in the week and decided to play it safe by sitting him Friday. Collins hopes Cabrera can return to the lineup on Saturday, Cabrera is batting .284 with two homers and nine RBIs in 17 games this season.