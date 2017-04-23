C Travis d'Arnaud (right wrist contusion) was out of the lineup for a third straight game Saturday, when he flew out as a pinch-hitter for the final out in the Mets' 3-1 loss to the Nationals. D'Arnaud was injured Wednesday night when his right hand hit the bat of Philadelphia Phillies LF Aaron Altherr during a follow-through on a throw to second base. While d'Arnaud is able to bat -- he also pinch-hit Friday night -- he was still having trouble throwing during pregame drills Saturday afternoon with catching instructor Glenn Sherlock. His availability for Sunday's series finale is unknown. D'Arnaud is batting .250 with two home runs and nine RBIs in 15 games this season.

RHP Zack Wheeler makes his fourth start of the season Sunday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the finale of a three-game series against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Wheeler didn't factor into the decision in his most recent start Tuesday, when he allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over five innings as the Mets fell to the Miami Marlins 6-2 in 10 innings. He is 2-6 with a 5.09 ERA in eight career starts against the Nationals.

LF Yoenis Cespedes (left hamstring) sat out his second straight game Saturday, when the Mets fell to the Nationals 3-1. Cespedes was injured Thursday night when he said he felt a "shock" while running to second base on a double play grounder by 1B Jay Bruce. Manager Terry Collins said he talked to Cespedes about possibly pinch-hitting during the game but that Cespedes said he was too sore to do so. With an off-day scheduled for Monday, Collins said Saturday afternoon he was leaning toward resting Cespedes as well for Sunday night's series finale. Cespedes is batting .263 with six home runs and 10 RBIs in 16 games this season.

RHP Jacob deGrom returned to the Mets' rotation Saturday, when he took the loss after giving up three runs on eight hits and six walks while striking out 10 over 5 2/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Nationals 3-1. DeGrom was scheduled to start Friday but was pushed back because of a stiff neck. Manager Terry Collins said he and his coaches checked on deGrom after every inning and that deGrom said he felt fine. The 10 strikeouts marked the second straight start in which deGrom struck out at least 10 batters and the 12th time he's done so as a major leaguer. However, the six walks were a career high for deGrom, who entered Saturday with only four walks in his first three starts. DeGrom is 0-1 with a 2.55 ERA this season.

3B Jose Reyes may have hit rock bottom Saturday, when he was out of the starting lineup despite entering the game 6-for-13 against the Nationals LHP Gio Gonzalez. Reyes entered as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning and drew a walk against Gonzalez. He remained in the game at third base and flew out in the eighth, which dropped his batting average this season to .095. Manager Terry Collins said before the game the day off was likely the start of a multi-game mental health break for Reyes, who has already been dropped from first to seventh in the batting order. Reyes has no RBIs and one stolen base in 18 games.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera returned to the starting lineup Saturday, when he went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in the Mets' 3-1 loss to the Nationals. Cabrera did not start Friday because of a sore left hamstring but drew a walk in the ninth inning of the Mets' 4-3, 11-inning loss. It looked as if Cabrera might have aggravated the injury while trying to beat out a squibber for an infield hit in the fourth inning, but remained in the game after becoming the last Mets player to take his position in the top of the fifth. Cabrera is batting .282 with two home runs and 10 RBIs in 18 games this season.