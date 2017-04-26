RHP Robert Gsellman will be available out of the bullpen the next few days after his scheduled start against the Braves was rained outTuesday. The Mets will keep the rest of their rotation on schedule, so Gsellman's next turn in the rotation won t come until Sunday, when he is scheduled to face the Washington Nationals. Gsellman is 0-1 with a 5.09 ERA in four games (three starts) this season.

RHP Noah Syndergaard will look to bounce back from his first loss of the season on Wednesday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the opener of what is now a two-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. The series opener was rained out Tuesday but the Mets will keep Syndergaard on schedule and send RHP Robert Gsellman, who was supposed to start Tuesday, to the bullpen for a few days. Syndergaard took the loss last Thursday, when he gave up five runs (three earned) on seven hits and no walks while striking out 10 over seven innings as the Mets fell to the Philadelphia Phillies, 6-4. In four starts this season, he has 30 strikeouts and no walks -- the most strikeouts without a walk to start a season by any pitcher in Mets history. Syndergaard is 0-1 with a 3.92 ERA in four career starts against the Braves.