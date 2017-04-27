INF/OF Matt Reynolds was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday. This is the first trip to the majors this season for Reynolds, who earned the promotion by batting .300 with four RBIs in 13 games at Las Vegas. He started at three different positions -- left field, third base and center field -- for the 51s and is expected to fill a bench role for the Mets, who carried just four reserve position players for the first three-plus weeks of the season. Reynolds batted .225 with three homers and 13 RBIs in 47 games spread out over four different stints with the Mets last season.

C Travis d'Arnaud returned to the lineup Wednesday, when he went 0-for-2 before being pulled in a double switch in the fifth inning of the Mets' 8-2 loss to the Braves. D'Arnaud didn't start the previous four games with a right wrist contusion suffered when his right hand hit the bat of Philadelphia Phillies LF Aaron Altherr during a follow-through on a throw to second base on April 19. The injury made it difficult for d'Arnaud to throw, though he served as a pinch-hitter in three straight games against the Nationals last Friday through Sunday. D'Arnaud got two extra days of rest when the Mets had a scheduled off-day on Monday and Tuesday's game was rained out. He is batting .233 with two homers and nine RBIs in 17 games this season.

RHP Noah Syndergaard will look to bounce back from his first loss of the season on Thursday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the finale of a two-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Syndergaard was originally scheduled to pitch Wednesday but manager Terry Collins pushed everyone in the rotation back a day when Tuesday night's series opener was rained out. He will be matched against Braves RHP R.A. Dickey, whom the Mets sent to the Toronto Blue Jays in the trade that landed them Syndergaard in December 2012. Syndergaard took the loss in his most recent start April 20, when he gave up five runs (three earned) on seven hits and no walks while striking out 10 over seven innings as the Mets fell to the Philadelphia Phillies, 6-4. In four starts this season, he has 30 strikeouts and no walks -- the most strikeouts without a walk to start a season by any pitcher in Mets history. Syndergaard is 0-1 with a 3.92 ERA in four career starts against the Braves.

LHP Sean Gilmartin was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday. It is the third transaction involving Gilmartin in six days. He was optioned to Las Vegas last Thursday but never left New York and was recalled to the big league club a day later when the Mets placed 1B Lucas Duda and INF Wilmer Flores on the 10-day disabled list. Gilmartin is expected to work out of the rotation for Las Vegas, for whom he allowed three runs over 3 1/3 innings in his lone start this season. He tossed two-thirds of a scoreless inning on April 18 in his only appearance for the Mets.

LF Yoenis Cespedes returned to the lineup Wednesday, going 1-for-4 in an 8-2 loss to the Braves. Cespedes missed the previous three games with a left hamstring injury suffered while he was running the bases last Thursday. He got five full days off because the Mets had a scheduled off-day on Monday and Tuesday's game against the Braves was rained out. Cespedes is batting .262 with six homers and 10 RBIs in 17 games this season.

OF Brandon Nimmo (strained right hamstring) began a rehab assignment with Class A Saint Lucie on Wednesday, going 1-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and three runs. He has been out since March 30.