RHP Noah Syndergaard (biceps) was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday. Syndergaard said Thursday morning he felt discomfort in his biceps following a bullpen session Monday and a game of catch on Tuesday. He told reporters that the arm stiffened in the cold and that he "couldn't really lift my arm above my shoulder." Manager Terry Collins said Syndergaard felt better Thursday morning but that he decided to scratch him as a precaution. Syndergaard was replaced by RHP Matt Harvey, who gave up six runs over 4 1/3 innings and took the loss as the Mets fell to the Atlanta Braves, 7-5. Collins and Syndergaard are both hopeful he can return to the rotation this weekend against the Nationals. Syndergaard is 1-1 with a 1.73 ERA with 30 strikeouts and no walks in four starts this season.

LF Yoenis Cespedes (left hamstring) likely suffered a serious re-aggravation of a nagging injury Thursday afternoon, when he pulled up lame while legging out a double in the fourth inning of the Mets' 7-5 loss to the Braves. Cespedes began to hobble about halfway between first and second and managed to limp to the base before bending down and putting both hands on his knees. He almost immediately began walking off the field and needed assistance from trainer Ray Ramirez and first base coach Tom Goodwin once he reached the first base line. The Mets announced a few minutes later that Cespedes suffered a left hamstring pull, but manager Terry Collins acknowledged after the game that Cespedes will undergo testing over the next day and will almost certainly be placed on the disabled list. It is the second hamstring injury in a week for Cespedes, who said he felt a "shock" in his hamstring while running to second base against the Philadelphia Phillies last Thursday. He missed the weekend series against the Washington Nationals and returned to the lineup Wednesday, following an off-day Monday and a rainout Tuesday. Cespedes finished 1-for-2 on Thursday and is batting .270 with six homers and 10 RBIs in 18 games this season.

RHP Jacob deGrom will look to earn his first win of the season Friday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the opener of a three-game series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. DeGrom took the loss in his most recent start last Saturday, when he gave up three runs on eight hits and six walks while striking out 10 over 5 2/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Nationals, 3-1. It was the second straight double-digit strikeout game for deGrom, though the six walks were a career high. DeGrom is 2-3 with a 3.33 ERA in eight career starts against the Nationals.

OF Brandon Nimmo (right hamstring) began a rehab assignment Wednesday night, when he went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored for Class A St. Lucie. Nimmo has been on the 10-day disabled list all season with an injury originally suffered March 12, when he was playing for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic. He aggravated the injury during running drills five days later. Nimmo will likely be assigned to Triple-A Las Vegas once he completes the rehab assignment. He batted .274 with one homer and six RBIs in 32 games with the Mets last season.