C Travis d'Arnaud hit two homers off Max Scherzer on Friday. He had a career-high five RBIs in the first multi-homer game of his career. "Keep it simple," the catcher said of his approach at the plate against the Cy Young Award winner.

RHP Noah Syndergaard was scratched from his start on Thursday at home against the Atlanta Braves. Mets manager Terry Collins said after Friday's game that Syndergaard passed certain tests before Friday's game and is slated to start on Sunday against the Nationals.

LHP Sean Gilmartin was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas as OF Yoenis Cespedes went on the 10-day disabled list Friday. Gilmartin is 3-3 with a 3.69 ERA in 65 major league games.

LF Yoenis Cespedes (left hamstring), who left Thursday's home game with the Atlanta Braves, was put on the 10-day disabled list Friday. The Mets will certainly miss his bat in the lineup, and without him may be just an average offensive team. He is hitting .270 with six homers in 18 games.

RHP Jacob deGrom fanned 12 batters in seven innings Friday in Washington. A right-hander from Florida, deGrom (1-1) allowed three runs and six hits while fanning at least 10 batters for the 13th time in his career. He struck out 10 Washington batters on April 22. "One of the best in baseball," said Washington right fielder Bryce Harper.

OF Brandon Nimmo (right hamstring) continued his rehab assignment Thursday with Single-A St. Lucie in the Florida State League. He went 0-for-2 with two walks while playing center field for nine innings. That left him 1-for-5 with three runs scored with three walks.