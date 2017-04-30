RHP Noah Syndergaard was scratched from his start on Thursday at home against the Atlanta Braves but will start Sunday in Washington. He is 2-3 with a 2.77 ERA in eight career starts against Washington. He has 30 strikeouts and no walks in four starts this year.

INF Lucas Duda (hyperextended left elbow) went 1-for-3 with a single on Friday in a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie. He played six innings at first base against Clearwater in the Florida State League in his first rehab game.

RHP Zack Wheeler gave up five hits and two runs (one earned) in 4 2/3 innings Saturday. Manager Terry Collins said he hated to take him out of the game one out shy of a win but brought in left-hander Josh Edgin to face lefty hitter Daniel Murphy. Wheeler has a 4.78 ERA this year.

OF Brandon Nimmo (right hamstring) continued his rehab assignment Friday with Class A St. Lucie in the Florida State League. He went 1-for-5 with a double and played nine innings in center.

LF Michael Conforto continues to take advantage of his playing time. Batting in the leadoff spot, he had two homers and three hits Saturday against Washington as the leadoff man. He now has four homers in the last nine days against the Nationals and is batting .333. Manager Terry Collins said he could move Conforto down in the order if he keeps producing.