FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
New York Mets - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 30, 2017 / 9:52 PM / 4 months ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Noah Syndergaard was scratched from his start on Thursday at home against the Atlanta Braves but will start Sunday in Washington. He is 2-3 with a 2.77 ERA in eight career starts against Washington. He has 30 strikeouts and no walks in four starts this year.

INF Lucas Duda (hyperextended left elbow) went 1-for-3 with a single on Friday in a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie. He played six innings at first base against Clearwater in the Florida State League in his first rehab game.

RHP Zack Wheeler gave up five hits and two runs (one earned) in 4 2/3 innings Saturday. Manager Terry Collins said he hated to take him out of the game one out shy of a win but brought in left-hander Josh Edgin to face lefty hitter Daniel Murphy. Wheeler has a 4.78 ERA this year.

OF Brandon Nimmo (right hamstring) continued his rehab assignment Friday with Class A St. Lucie in the Florida State League. He went 1-for-5 with a double and played nine innings in center.

LF Michael Conforto continues to take advantage of his playing time. Batting in the leadoff spot, he had two homers and three hits Saturday against Washington as the leadoff man. He now has four homers in the last nine days against the Nationals and is batting .333. Manager Terry Collins said he could move Conforto down in the order if he keeps producing.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.