RHP Logan Verrett finally got the chance to be in a Baltimore uniform Sunday when he was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk. He highlighted his debut by striking out RF Aaron Judge with the bases loaded in the 10th inning Sunday on a breaking ball. The Orioles claimed him from the New York Mets in the Rule Five draft at the 2014 winter meetings but waived him in spring training, hoping nobody would claim him. The Texas Rangers claimed him but he was designated for assignment in April 2015, and the Mets claimed him. With the Mets, he was 4-9 with a 5.20 ERA in 49 appearances, including 12 of his 16 starts last season. "It kind of seemed like a long time coming since 2015, but it's nice to be here," he said. "It's somewhat ironic, I guess, that it's New York, a familiar city. But nonetheless, I'm glad to be here."

RHP Robert Gsellman will start on Monday in Atlanta against the Braves. He has faced Atlanta four times, with three starts, in his career and is 0-2 with a 6.46 ERA while striking out 15 with seven walks.

RHP Noah Syndergaard (possible right lat strain) gave up five runs in the first inning Sunday in Washington, and allowed five hits that were well struck by the Nationals. He then left the game as he grabbed his elbow in the second inning while pitching to Bryce Harper. The ace headed back to New York to get an MRI exam after a possible right lat strain, according to general manager Sandy Alderson. Mets manager Terry Collins was livid when asked if he was upset to see Syndergaard leave in the second inning. "You think? What do you think?" he hollered at a reporter who inferred that Collins seemed upset with the Syndergaard injury. "Certainly it was something we didn't need to see. It is big." The Mets ace right-hander headed back to New York to get an MRI, something he refused to do a few days ago after he was scratched from his start on Thursday in Atlanta against the Braves with a tired arm. "We have no misgivings at all about making the start," GM Sandy Alderson said. "We asked him how he felt (before pitching Sunday). He said he felt fine. We took him at face value."

INF Lucas Duda (hyperextended left elbow) went 1-for-3 with a single on Friday in a rehab assignment with Single-A St. Lucie. But he did not play Saturday and Sunday and has a "slight elbow discomfort on full extension," a Mets spokesman told MLB.com on Sunday. Duda was eligible to come off the DL on Monday but now that seems likely as injuries torment the Mets.

INF Wilmer Flores (right knee infection), who went on the DL April 20, was 3-for-5 in a minor league rehab assignment Sunday for Single-A St. Lucie. He played the whole game at first base in the Florida State League contest against Clearwater, a farm team of the Phillies.

OF Brandon Nimmo (right hamstring), who went on the DL April 2, went 2-for-5 as the DH on Sunday for St. Lucie in a minor league rehab outing. He batted leadoff as DH against Clearwater in the Florida State League in a 6-5 home win.

RF Jay Bruce was one of the few bright spots Sunday for the Mets. In a 23-5 loss, he had three hits, including a homer, in Washington. His average is up to .292 after he had gone hitless in seven at-bats before Sunday.