RHP Robert Gsellman picked up his first win of the season on Monday and beat Atlanta for the first time in his career. However, he allowed five earned runs for the second straight start. He pitched five innings and allowed six hits and one walk without striking out a batter, and he nearly allowed a 6-1 lead to slip away.

RHP Paul Sewald was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to give the team a fresh arm. He is not expected to be a candidate to replace RHP Noah Syndergaard in the rotation. In eight appearances for Las Vegas, all in relief, Sewald went 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA. In 8 2/3 innings, he allowed two runs on seven hits with two strikeouts.

RHP Noah Syndergaard was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a partial tear in his right lat muscle. Teammate Steven Matz missed two months with a similar injury. GM Brian Cashman said Syndergaard's injury would be measured in weeks rather than days. The Mets hope to have him back by the All-Star break.

RHP Matt Harvey starts Tuesday against the Braves, trying to bounce back from a poor start against Atlanta when he was asked to take Noah Syndergaard's spot at the last minute. He allowed six runs in 4 1/3 innings and matched his career high with five walks. Harvey is 3-5 with a 4.22 ERA in nine career starts against Atlanta, striking out 43 and walking 19 in 53 1/3 innings.

LF Michael Conforto was 2-for-4 with a walk and his seventh home run Monday. He improved to 14-for-40 (.350) in the 10 games in which he has batted first. He led off the game with a homer for the third time this season and added a two-out, two-run single to cap a five-run outburst in the fourth that put the Mets ahead to stay. The three RBIs matched his career high.

3B Jose Reyes, who had a solo home run Monday, has hit safely in seven straight games. During that span, Reyes is batting .370 (10-for-27) with three home runs, five RBIs and seven runs.