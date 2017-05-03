C Travis d'Arnaud left the Tuesday game in the bottom of the sixth inning because of a sore right wrist. He battled a bad wrist early this season and tweaked it again lining out in the fifth, then departed an inning later.

RHP Matt Harvey (2-2, 5.14 ERA) allowed six runs to the Braves for the second time in less than a week, departing after 5 1/3 innings on Tuesday in Atlanta after lasting just 4 1/3 innings in New York. He is 1-4 with a 6.09 ERA in his last six games against the Braves. Harvey won his first two decisions this year and had given up just eight earned runs over 25 1/3 innings before the two rough outings versus the Braves. He had never before allowed six earned runs in consecutive starts.

INF Wilmer Flores, on the 10-day disabled list since April 20 with an infected right knee, had his minor league rehab moved to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday. The Mets hope he will be ready to be activated this weekend when team returns to New York to play Miami. Flores was 3-for-8 with a homer and four RBIs in two rehab games with Class A St. Lucie.

RHP Jacob deGrom (1-1, 2.84 ERA) faces the Braves for the second time this season as he tries to continue his strikeout spree Wednesday night in Atlanta. He struck out 35 over 19 2/3 innings in his past three starts, becoming the first Mets pitcher since David Cone in 1992 to have three consecutive double-figure strikeout games. DeGrom is 3-3 with a 1.71 ERA in nine career starts against the Braves, including six scoreless innings in a no-decision at New York on April 5.

CF Curtis Granderson, batting .122, extended his slump to 0-for-15 and 3-for-49 as he flied out to left field as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. Mets manager Terry Collins said that Granderson would return to the lineup Wednesday, but then sit again vs. LHP Jaime Garcia on Thursday in the series finale against the Braves.

RF Jay Bruce had a career-best six RBIs, blasting a two-run homer in the first inning and a grand slam in the ninth on Tuesday at Atlanta. It was his fifth career slam, and it was the third time this season that he has had a multi-homer game. Bruce is batting .293 with nine homers and 22 RBIs.