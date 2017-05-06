C Travis d'Arnaud (right wrist) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday, retroactive to Wednesday. D'Arnaud has been battling a sore right wrist since he hit his hand on the bat of Philadelphia Phillies LF Aaron Altherr during a follow-through on a throw to second base on April 19. After being limited to pinch-hitting duties the next four games, d'Arnaud returned to the lineup on April 26 but hit just .111 in 18 at-bats before re-aggravating the injury on Tuesday. Manager Terry Collins said d'Arnaud will wear a splint for the next week and that he will likely be out more than the minimum 10 days. This is the fifth trip to the disabled list in four big league seasons for d'Arnaud, who has played more than 100 games just once. D'Arnaud is batting .203 with four homers and 16 RBIs in 22 games this season.

RHP Rafael Montero was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday when he made his first major league start of the season and didn't factor into the decision after allowing five runs, seven hits and three walks while striking out four in 3 2/3 innings of the Mets' 8-7 win over the Marlins. Montero was in line for the loss before the Mets scored five runs in the seventh inning. Despite the poor outing, Montero is expected to get at least a handful more starts in place of RHP Noah Syndergaard, who is expected to miss at least two months with a torn lat. Montero is 0-2 with a 10.45 ERA in seven games this season.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera (legs) wasn't in the starting lineup Friday but came off the bench to deliver a key RBI pinch-single during a five-run seventh inning that lifted the Mets to an 8-7 win over the Marlins. Cabrera has been battling a sore left hamstring for weeks and manager Terry Collins said he looked tired after playing in five of six games - plus a seventh that was called due to rain in the fourth inning - on the road trip that ended Thursday. He is expected to return to the lineup Saturday. Cabrera is batting .255 with three homers, 13 RBIs and three stolen bases in 27 games this season.