RHP Noah Syndergaard (lat) acknowledged Saturday he is looking at a long absence. Syndergaard, who tore his right lat while pitching against the Washington Nationals last Sunday, said at a press conference that he can't throw for six weeks from the time of the injury. It would likely take Syndergaard another month of rehabbing before he is able to return to the majors, which means the Mets will likely be without him until at least August. Syndergaard, who had his fateful start pushed back three days due to biceps tendinitis, said he didn't regret either taking the mound or declining to undergo an MRI exam when he felt pain in his biceps. He is 1-2 with a 3.29 ERA in five starts this season.

RHP Matt Harvey will look to snap a four-start winless streak on Sunday afternoon when he takes the mound for the Mets in the finale of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Harvey lost his second straight start on Tuesday, when he gave up six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out two over 5 1/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Atlanta Braves, 9-7. It was the second straight start in which Harvey has given up six runs. Over his last four starts, Harvey is 0-2 with a 6.35 ERA as his overall ERA has risen from 2.92 to 5.14. Harvey is 2-3 with a 3.56 ERA in 10 career starts against the Marlins.

INF Jose Reyes continued to heat up Saturday night, when he went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in the Mets' 11-3 win over the Marlins. Reyes, who had an RBI single in the first before singling and scoring in the seventh, has reached base in 12 straight games, a stretch in which he's had at least one hit in 11 games and multiple hits in five games. He has hit .341 (15-for-44) with three homers and 11 RBIs in the last 12 games -- Reyes had no homers or RBIs in his first 17 games -- to lift his overall batting average from .097 to .198.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera (left thumb) was injured while diving for a ball and exited in the third inning of the Mets' 11-3 win over the Marlins. Cabrera ranged to his left for a ball hit by Marlins LF Marcell Ozuna but could not corral it as it squirted into left field. Almost immediately, Cabrera began writhing around in pain and holding his wrist while kicking his legs as a heavy rain pelted Citi Field. He eventually got up and slowly walked off the field and into the clubhouse. X-rays administered at Citi Field were negative but Cabrera is scheduled to undergo an MRI exam on Sunday. The Mets already have four Opening Day starters -- 1B Lucas Duda, C Travis d'Arnaud, LF Yoenis Cespedes and RHP Noah Syndergaard -- on the disabled list. Cabrera, who didn't start Friday due to sore legs, was 1-for-2 with an RBI double before leaving. He is batting .260 with three homers, 14 RBIs and three stolen bases this season.