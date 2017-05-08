RHP Noah Syndergaard (torn right lat) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sunday. The transaction doesn't impact the timetable for Syndergaard's return form his injury, which he suffered while pitching against the Washington Nationals on April 30. Syndergaard said Saturday he can't throw for six weeks from the time of the injury, which means he is looking at an absence of at least 10 weeks. He is 1-2 with a 3.29 ERA in five starts this season.

RHP Matt Harvey's career took another turn downward Sunday when the Mets announced he was suspended without pay for three days.

LHP Tommy Milone was claimed off waivers from the Brewers on Sunday. Milone could quickly move into the rotation for the Mets, who will be without RHP Noah Syndergaard (torn right lat) for up to three months. RHP Rafael Montero started in place of Syndergaard on Friday but gave up five runs over 3 2/3 innings and has an ERA of 10.45 this season. Milone was 1-0 with a 6.43 ERA and one save in six appearances (three starts) for the Brewers but is 45-33 with a 4.21 ERA in 135 big league game (121 starts) for four teams dating back to 2011. He was a 13-game winner with the Oakland Athletics in 2012 and has made 20 starts in a season four times.

RHP Jacob deGrom will look to bounce back from his worst start of the season when he takes the mound for the Mets on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. DeGrom earned the win last Wednesday despite allowing five runs on eight hits and five walks while striking out five over five innings as the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves, 16-5. He hadn't allowed more than three runs or pitched fewer than 5 2/3 innings in any of his first five starts. Last Wednesday also ended a three-start stretch in which deGrom recorded double-digit strikeouts. DeGrom is 3-1 with a 3.42 ERA in four career starts against the Giants.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera (sprained left thumb) didn't play in Sunday's 7-0 loss to the Marlins but has a chance to avoid the disabled list. Cabrera appeared to be seriously hurt Saturday, when he landed on his left thumb while diving for a base hit in an 11-3 win over the Marlins, but X-rays were negative and an MRI administered Sunday showed no ligament damage. Manager Terry Collins didn't rule out the possibility of a disabled list stint for Cabrera but said he was relieved Cabrera wouldn't need surgery. Cabrera is batting .260 with three homers, 14 RBIs and three stolen bases in 28 games this season.