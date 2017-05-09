1B Lucas Duda (left elbow) played in his second straight rehab game for Class A St. Lucie on Monday night, when he went 1-for-2 with a walk while playing five innings at first base. Duda is 1-for-9 in three games for St. Lucie though he missed more than a week of action due to soreness in his elbow. The Mets hope Duda can return to the team during its upcoming road trip, which begins Friday in Milwaukee. Duda was injured April 19 when Philadelphia Phillies 2B Cesar Hernandez ran into his left arm as he tried to catch a throw from RHP Robert Gsellman. He is batting .238 with four homers and seven RBIs in 13 games this season.

RHP Matt Harvey will pen the latest chapter in his melodramatic Mets tenure Friday night, when he is scheduled to rejoin the rotation and start against the Milwaukee Brewers. Harvey completed a three-day unpaid suspension Tuesday for an unspecified violation of team rules. The suspension cost Harvey his scheduled start against the Marlins on Sunday. Numerous reports Monday indicated Harvey suffered a migraine Saturday after a morning round of golf but ceased communicating with the Mets after sending a text letting them know he wouldn't be coming to the park. The Mets reportedly sent team security to his Manhattan apartment later Saturday night to check up on him. If Harvey starts Friday, it will be his first mound action since May 2. Harvey is 2-2 with a 5.14 ERA in six starts this season.

RHP Zack Wheeler will look to snap a three-start winless streak Tuesday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the middle game of a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. Wheeler didn't factor into the decision in his most recent official start April 29, when he gave up two runs (one earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out four over 4 2/3 innings in the Mets' 5-3 win over the Washington Nationals. The Mets led 3-2 when Wheeler departed one out shy of qualifying for the victory. He threw three innings last Thursday against the Atlanta Braves before the game was rained out. Wheeler is 0-1 with a 3.24 ERA in his last three starts, though he has pitched beyond the fifth just once in that span. He is 1-1 with a 5.17 ERA in three career starts against the Giants, who drafted Wheeler in the first round of the 2009 draft before trading him to the Mets in exchange for Carlos Beltran on July 8, 2011.

LHP Tommy Milone was added to the Mets' 25-man roster on Monday, one day after he was claimed off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers. Milone threw a bullpen session upon arriving Monday and is expected to start Wednesday's series finale against the Giants. He will be taking the rotation spot of RHP Rafael Montero, who gave up five runs over 3 2/3 innings in his start last Friday and has an ERA of 10.45 this season. Milone was 1-0 with a 6.43 ERA and one save in six appearances (three starts) for the Brewers prior to being designated for assignment on May 1 but is likely to get a long audition as the fifth starter with RHP Noah Syndergaard (torn right lat) out for up to three months.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera (left thumb) didn't start for the second straight game Monday, when he hit into a double play as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning of the Mets' 4-3 win over the Giants. Manager Terry Collins said after the game that Cabrera felt good after batting practice earlier in the afternoon and that he believed Cabrera could return to the lineup as soon as Wednesday. Collins said earlier Monday he was told Cabrera, who was hurt Saturday night when he landed on the thumb while diving for a base hit by Marlins LF Marcell Ozuna, could not worsen his injury by playing through it. The manager added he hoped a couple days off would help Cabrera rest his chronically sore legs. Cabrera is batting .257 with three homers, 14 RBIs and three stolen bases this season.