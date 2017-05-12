RHP Jeurys Familia was diagnosed with an arterial clot in his right shoulder and may need surgery, the team announced on Thursday. Familia was examined at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. The 27-year-old right-hander will visit Dr. Robert Thompson in St. Louis on Friday for further tests before a determination can be made regarding potential surgery. Familia surrendered four runs (three earned) on two hits with two walks in one-third of an inning on Wednesday in New York's 6-5 setback to the San Francisco Giants. Familia owns a 1-1 mark with a 3.86 ERA in 11 appearances in 2017 on the heels of serving a 15-game suspension for an offseason domestic violence incident.