1B Lucas Duda was activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday, filling the roster spot of Jeurys Familia. Duda was batting .238 with four home runs and seven RBI landed on the DL April 21 with a hyperextended left elbow. He was in the Mets starting lineup at first base Friday and went 1-for-4 with a double.

RHP Matt Harvey made his first start since returning from a three-game suspension for violating team rules last weekend and took the loss after allowing three home runs in five-plus innings against the Brewers in Milwaukee. Harvey has failed to get through six innings in each of his last three starts and has allowed a combined 13 runs in those outings, walking 13 with nine strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings of work.

RHP Jeurys Familia was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday after he underwent surgery Friday to remove a blood clot from his right shoulder. Mets GM Sandy Alderson said Familia would miss at least "several months" and might not return this season. Familia recorded a career-high 51 saves last season and went 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA and three saves in 11 appearances after opening the season with a 15-game suspension for a domestic disturbance.

2B Neil Walker went 3-for-3 with a walk, a home run and two RBIs Friday, extending his hitting streak to four games. Walker is batting .325 (13-for-40) this month with four doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBIs.