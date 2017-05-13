FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
New York Mets - PlayerWatch
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
May 14, 2017 / 3:15 AM / 3 months ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B Lucas Duda was activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday, filling the roster spot of Jeurys Familia. Duda was batting .238 with four home runs and seven RBI landed on the DL April 21 with a hyperextended left elbow. He was in the Mets starting lineup at first base Friday and went 1-for-4 with a double.

RHP Matt Harvey made his first start since returning from a three-game suspension for violating team rules last weekend and took the loss after allowing three home runs in five-plus innings against the Brewers in Milwaukee. Harvey has failed to get through six innings in each of his last three starts and has allowed a combined 13 runs in those outings, walking 13 with nine strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings of work.

RHP Jeurys Familia was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday after he underwent surgery Friday to remove a blood clot from his right shoulder. Mets GM Sandy Alderson said Familia would miss at least "several months" and might not return this season. Familia recorded a career-high 51 saves last season and went 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA and three saves in 11 appearances after opening the season with a 15-game suspension for a domestic disturbance.

2B Neil Walker went 3-for-3 with a walk, a home run and two RBIs Friday, extending his hitting streak to four games. Walker is batting .325 (13-for-40) this month with four doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBIs.

