LHP Steven Matz threw 30 pitches in an extended spring training game in Florida Saturday. Matz has yet to pitch for the Mets this season after experiencing inflammation in his left elbow during spring training. Matz underwent Tommy John surgery as a minor leaguer in 2010. In three major league seasons, he's made 28 starts and three trips to the disabled list.

RHP Jeurys Familia underwent a successful procedure to "repair a blockage of the posterior circumflex humeral artery. He can begin throwing in six weeks but would require an additional 3-4 months of rehab before he can return to competitive pitching.

INF Jose Reyes made his first career appearance in the outfield Saturday, playing one inning at CF before moving to shortstop for the remainder of the game. Manager Terry Collins said he wanted to experiment with using Reyes in the outfield during spring trianing. Reyes had reported to camp expecting to fill a utility role for the Mets but became the starting third baseman when David Wright was lost to injury. Hot-hitting T.J. Rivera was moved from first to third when Lucas Duda came back from the DL.

OF Ausdrubal Cabrera is expected to be out of the Mets' starting lineup Sunday at Milwaukee after he aggravated his injured left thumb. Cabrera was limited to pinch-hitting duties for nearly a week because of the injury but returned to the lineup Friday and went 1-for-3 against the Brewers. For the season, he's batting .257 with three home runs and 14 RBI.